NJ 211 diligent, methodical in arranging shelter from cold for the homeless, by Melissa A. Acree

NJ 211 was part of a recent story, “Officials Seek Income Screening for Housing Assistance,” but our role was not fully described.
We are a non-profit organization supported by the United Ways of New Jersey for the past 16 years. While we serve as the State Homeless Hotline (since January 2020), we are also New Jersey’s Home Energy Assistance Hotline and provide information and referral services to people who are looking for help with basic human needs (like food, clothing, affordable housing, healthcare, senior services, mental health, substance use disorder, etc.).
We are open 24 hours a day, every day of the year and our services are free, confidential and multilingual. We play a pivotal role in the state’s emergency preparedness system and a critical one every year when temperatures drop below freezing.
Atlantic County Office of Emergency Management, like every county in the state, must make arrangements to protect and shelter those in their county who are experiencing homelessness. It is the county that determines what shelters (or motels) will be used.
During the day, individuals and families facing these challenges are directed by us to contact their county Board of Social Services for assistance. At night, when they call 211 looking for shelter, our staff has a defined protocol which is followed.
We begin by assessing their safety and continue with a conversation in an effort to understand their current situation. Using the county shelter system is not the first option communicated; our staff speak with callers about their financial situation, the possibility of staying overnight with family or friends, and brainstorm with them about whether they may be able to turn to their local church or other community centers for help.
If no other options are available, and many times the stark truth is that there are none, NJ 211 must turn to the accommodations set in place by each county. After we have exhausted all other possibilities, it is essential that we protect people by finding emergency shelter during times of extreme weather conditions to prevent exposure and even death.
This year has been extremely challenging. The pandemic required a social distancing that limited the number of people who could be accommodated at shelters. Many shelters that normally would be open were closed because they could not find volunteers who felt safe enough to staff them.
In addition to these factors, it was an extremely cold winter and the state expanded the conditions requiring a Code Blue alert to protect the homeless. The first Code Blue activation in Atlantic County was called on Oct. 30. There have been 63 activations in the county since then (last winter there were 15).
Each of these nights, NJ 211 has received calls for help and each night we have answered those calls and done our best to find the most appropriate emergency housing solution. People are always told to contact Atlantic County’s Board of Social Services in the morning so that county staff can assist with a more permanent remedy.
We have worked closely with Atlantic County Social Services Director John McLernon and will continue to do so to find solutions to the challenges faced by our society’s most vulnerable population.
Melissa A. Acree, of Cedar Knolls in Morris County, is executive director of NJ 211.