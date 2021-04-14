NJ 211 diligent, methodical in arranging shelter from cold for the homeless, by Melissa A. Acree

We begin by assessing their safety and continue with a conversation in an effort to understand their current situation. Using the county shelter system is not the first option communicated; our staff speak with callers about their financial situation, the possibility of staying overnight with family or friends, and brainstorm with them about whether they may be able to turn to their local church or other community centers for help.

If no other options are available, and many times the stark truth is that there are none, NJ 211 must turn to the accommodations set in place by each county. After we have exhausted all other possibilities, it is essential that we protect people by finding emergency shelter during times of extreme weather conditions to prevent exposure and even death.

This year has been extremely challenging. The pandemic required a social distancing that limited the number of people who could be accommodated at shelters. Many shelters that normally would be open were closed because they could not find volunteers who felt safe enough to staff them.