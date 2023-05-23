Beginning in 2026, stoves and heating systems powered by fossil fuels will be banned in new construction under seven stories in New York. Eventually the ban will apply to all new construction.

It’s all part of an aggressive state goal to cut carbon emissions by 40% in the next decade.

It’s a worthy goal. Who doesn’t want a better environment? But is relying on electricity really the path to a greener planet?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, power plants fired by natural gas provided three-fifths of New York State’s electricity in 2021.

So new buildings will have to be equipped with electric stoves and furnaces in order to save the planet, because natural gas is bad. But the electricity needed to power those stoves and furnaces will still in large part be generated by big, bad natural gas.

The same goes for the power that fuels your planet-friendly electric car, by the way.

Nuclear power, another fuel that’s on the green bad list, supplied about a quarter of the state’s power in 2021.

All told, natural gas, nuclear and hydroelectric power provided about 90% of New York’s electricity in 2021.

Renewable sources, mostly hydroelectric power plants, provided three-tenths of New York’s in-state electricity net generation, the EIA said.

Wind and solar each accounted for 3% of New York’s electricity generation.

It will be a long time before renewables will be able to generate the electricity needed to power all these new electrical systems.

It’s far from a certainty that our existing power grid, including fossil fuels and nuclear, will be able to handle all the new electrical systems that could come on line once the ban goes into effect.

Rolling blackouts, anyone?

And, of course, there are carve-outs to the new mandate. There are always carve-outs.

Commercial kitchens, emergency generators, hospitals and other medical facilities, and critical infrastructure including wastewater treatment plants are not covered by the ban, according to the Albany Times-Union.

Which tells you that the state doesn’t think it can totally do without fossil fuels. Or that some lobbyists are stronger than others. Either way, some will be allowed to have fossil fuel power while others will not.

But if New York’s climate goals are so important, should anybody be given a free pass? We should all be in this together, right?

The mandate does not yet include replacing existing stoves and furnaces powered by natural gas.

But don’t be surprised if this kind of mandate eventually comes down the pike, either because the new mandate proves so successful at reducing emissions or because more work needs to be done to do so. They’ll have us coming and going.

Then we’ll all have to pay to have new electrical systems installed in our homes. Landlords that have to do so will pass the cost along to tenants.

And we still don’t know how high our utility bills will be with these new systems either.

A fossil fuel-free world may indeed come to pass someday. Hydro, wind and solar power may eventually be enough to serve all our needs. Fossil fuels may die a natural death.

But that day looks to be far in the future.

New York should do what it can to create renewable energy sources. But we shouldn’t outlaw fossil fuels (or nuclear, for that matter) until renewables can reliably give us all the power we need.

Columnist Tom Wrobleski wrote this for the Staten Island Advance in New York.