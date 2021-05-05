New marijuana, alcohol laws handcuff police officers in NJ, by John Zebrowski

Officers’ hands will be tied under the new law. Here is why: • If a person under the age of 21 refuses to turn over marijuana or alcohol, or won’t provide identification upon request, police can no longer make an arrest nor conduct any search beyond what is in plain sight. That means the contraband cannot be confiscated and officers cannot provide a warning to parents of teens and children under the age of 18. Why? Officers won’t know the identity of these kids. • If police smell marijuana on a teen, officers are no longer allowed to search this juvenile or search a vehicle for any contraband not in plain sight. Officers, under the new law, must let the youth go. • Police can no longer arrest or detain an underage person caught with pot or alcohol other than issue a written warning or notify his or her parents. It does not matter if this is the teenager’s first, second, third or even 10th violation of the law. Equally puzzling is the lack of a centralized and uniform database to record all warning notices that police officers issue in New Jersey.