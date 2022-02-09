New Jersey offshore wind is responsible, not radical, by Ben Dziobek

Since I can remember, he would take our family to different New Jersey state parks each Sunday and to the beach every day during the summer. I gained direct insight into the need to care for local, natural spaces. After attending school and gaining political awareness, I began to understand the ways in which public policy and the fate of the environment are interconnected.

My fellow Stockton Environmental Club members and I are talking. We are determined to make 2022 a year of action to reverse the worst impacts of human-driven climate change that have devastated New Jersey shores. That starts with supporting the development and use of offshore wind energy projects in the Atlantic Ocean, including Ocean Wind 1.

We are speaking out because we fear for the future of these beloved shores.

New Jersey communities are at risk. The damaging and ever-expanding effects of climate change are a major threat to the Jersey Shore and all its inhabitants. Flooding has increased, damaging homes and businesses. Days are getting hotter. Ocean levels are on the rise. The severity of storms seems to have increased. Tens of thousands of homes and businesses will be threatened by severe weather if we don’t act now to combat climate change.