New Jersey offshore wind is responsible, not radical, by Ben Dziobek

I am the president and founder of the Stockton University Environmental Club, and I support the development and use of offshore wind to protect New Jersey’s future. I speak on behalf of all young New Jersey residents and advocates who want to develop safe, renewable and responsible offshore wind energy projects to defend and preserve the state’s beloved shores for generations to come.

Offshore wind projects supply the electric grid with clean wind energy capable of powering hundreds of thousands of homes. These projects are good for the local economy, good for local workers, good for local fishermen, and importantly, will help us wean away from the dangerous burning of fossil fuels to generate energy — a real danger to the way of life at the Jersey Shore.

When it comes to environmental advocacy, I believe it is important for any and all citizens to speak up about the damaging effects of climate change on the shore.

The issue of protecting the shore is personal for me. I was fortunate to grow up by the Jersey Shore. Before I went off and began my studies at Stockton, I was raised in Wall Township, Monmouth County. I have always had a special affinity for New Jersey natural spaces. My father instilled in me the importance of appreciating and protecting the environment at an incredibly early age.

Since I can remember, he would take our family to different New Jersey state parks each Sunday and to the beach every day during the summer. I gained direct insight into the need to care for local, natural spaces. After attending school and gaining political awareness, I began to understand the ways in which public policy and the fate of the environment are interconnected.

My fellow Stockton Environmental Club members and I are talking. We are determined to make 2022 a year of action to reverse the worst impacts of human-driven climate change that have devastated New Jersey shores. That starts with supporting the development and use of offshore wind energy projects in the Atlantic Ocean, including Ocean Wind 1.

We are speaking out because we fear for the future of these beloved shores.

New Jersey communities are at risk. The damaging and ever-expanding effects of climate change are a major threat to the Jersey Shore and all its inhabitants. Flooding has increased, damaging homes and businesses. Days are getting hotter. Ocean levels are on the rise. The severity of storms seems to have increased. Tens of thousands of homes and businesses will be threatened by severe weather if we don’t act now to combat climate change.

After Hurricane Ida ravaged the coastline in 2021, it became clear that we must take serious steps in 2022 to course correct. By reducing greenhouse gas emissions through investments in offshore wind energy production, we can curb some of the consequences of the climate crisis.

Support for New Jersey offshore wind is strong, and the science is abundantly clear: New Jersey needs offshore wind to meet its clean energy and climate goals. We need to trust the experts on issues of climate change and renewable energy — issues that have been researched and studied for decades. Across the country and around the world, people are prioritizing renewable energy resources like offshore wind. Here, in New Jersey, we have the opportunity to do our part and potentially lead the nation in offshore wind energy production.

The environmental and economic positives of New Jersey offshore wind projects far outweigh the very few potential negatives. As New Jerseyans, we need to think about future generations. Future generations deserve to stay at the beach and live. They don’t deserve to see beloved South Jersey communities go under water. Just like my father, I want my future children and grandchildren to experience the same magic I‘ve been lucky enough to experience at the shore.

We are at a tipping point and need to act responsibly, now, to protect our tomorrow. Let’s invest in New Jersey’s future with offshore wind.

Stockton University student Ben Dziobek, of Manasquan in Monmouth County, is president and founder of the Stockton University Environmental Club.