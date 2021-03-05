New Jersey must sue corporations over emissions from oil and gas, by Caren Fitzpatrick

I have been part of a bipartisan group of New Jersey officials who are calling on Murphy and Attorney General Grewal to take legal action on behalf of the state to hold the fossil fuel industry accountable. Last year, a bipartisan group of state legislators introduced SR57 also calling for them to “pursue legal action against fossil fuel companies for damages caused by climate change.” In July 2020, at my urging, the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners passed its own resolution calling for the passage of SR57. Several other counties and municipalities have passed similar resolutions in support. Grewal recently said that his office is considering more climate change litigation, and I hope he hears the growing calls for accountability. There is precedent for such action in New Jersey. Murphy’s recently announced $100 million statewide electric vehicle program is funded in part through a settlement with Volkswagen over that company’s efforts to cheat emissions standards.