Neighbor won't vaccinate? It's not because of selfishness, by David Cook

He’s got his own trusted sources: videos, news sites and doctors, online and in person, who say the vaccine is a fool’s game.

He prays for us. Tries to convince us.

How is that ... selfish?

Responsibility. Conscience. For the good of my family and community. That’s why I got the vaccine. That’s why he didn’t.

Yes, I want him vaccinated. I believe his information is misguided and inaccurate. (He says the same about me.)

But what do I really want? In this chaotic world, I want control. Security.

I want a way out of the fear.

I cling to the safety of the (false) belief that other people will behave the way I want them to behave. And believe as I believe.

And when they don’t, I suffer.

“When I consider my own suffering, so much of it comes from the fact that I simply cannot accept life, and people as they are. I get upset by what people do,” writes Buddhist teacher Thanissara in the publication Tricycle. (Her husband is Kittisaro, a Chattanooga, Tenn., native.)