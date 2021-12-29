Needed course on race at Atlantic County community college covered origins of discrimination, by Joyce S. Anderson

It was fall 1968. Martin Luther King Jr. had been assassinated. Cities were burning with riots, looting, violence and deaths. I was an instructor at Atlantic Community College. I went to the dean and said, “In Atlantic City, black people live on the Northside and white people live near the beach and in the suburbs. We need a course about race and discrimination here.” He said, “I’m flying to California. Give me a book to read.” I gave him “Race, Man’s Most Dangerous Myth,” by Ashley Montague, a physical anthropologist. When he returned, he said, “Write me a syllabus.”

I began teaching a course called “The Individual and The Group” once a week as a night class. About an equal number of black and white students signed up. I will never forget that class. There was a mature black couple from Pleasantville. He would become the mayor some years later. Another black couple worked at Ancora Hospital. There were war veterans and police and fire department members from Atlantic City. Two students from Atlantic City High School were taking an interracial course and living in a hotel. Both were strong academically. Bob Virtue was white and Marsha Allen was black. She was 6-2 and had led the Miss America Parade.

During the two and a half hours we spent each Monday night, I learned as much as the students.