Needed course on race at Atlantic County community college covered origins of discrimination, by Joyce S. Anderson

It was fall 1968. Martin Luther King Jr. had been assassinated. Cities were burning with riots, looting, violence and deaths. I was an instructor at Atlantic Community College. I went to the dean and said, “In Atlantic City, black people live on the Northside and white people live near the beach and in the suburbs. We need a course about race and discrimination here.” He said, “I’m flying to California. Give me a book to read.” I gave him “Race, Man’s Most Dangerous Myth,” by Ashley Montague, a physical anthropologist. When he returned, he said, “Write me a syllabus.”
I began teaching a course called “The Individual and The Group” once a week as a night class. About an equal number of black and white students signed up. I will never forget that class. There was a mature black couple from Pleasantville. He would become the mayor some years later. Another black couple worked at Ancora Hospital. There were war veterans and police and fire department members from Atlantic City. Two students from Atlantic City High School were taking an interracial course and living in a hotel. Both were strong academically. Bob Virtue was white and Marsha Allen was black. She was 6-2 and had led the Miss America Parade.
During the two and a half hours we spent each Monday night, I learned as much as the students.
Their textbook was “The Nature of Prejudice,” the classic by Gordon Allport. There were lectures, discussions and playing the Ghetto Game, a social science learning experience. Students became women and men living in segregated American schools in the South. The most important lecture was the first, “Race, Man’s Most Dangerous Myth.” I began by asking them to write down their definition of the word race in one or two words.
Their answers included a group, a class, a caste, a region, inherited traits, skin color. Two students wrote, “There is no such thing as race.”
The lecture focused on Carl Linnaeus, a Swedish botanist who created the classification system for plant life in 1735.
Next he turned to animal life and spent years creating genus and specie for each group of animals. When he reached humans, Homo Sapiens (Man the Wise), he created four groups — Europaeus albus, Asiaticus luridus, Afer niger and Americus rufus. He chose continents and colors to identify the groups. Then, he added three descriptions to each group: Europaeus superior, lively, creative. Asiaticus haughty, stern, opinionated. Afer slow, negligent, cunning. Americus easily controlled, tenacious, free. Linnaeus had never traveled beyond Europe. He chose the descriptions from hearsay, reading and imagination. He held a completely ethnocentric view of the people in the rest of the world.
Linnaeus never used the word race. It was coined in France by Buffon when a frenzy of measurement broke out of head indices, ears, noses and hair texture in the laboratories after the Linnaeus work on groups was published.
Linnaeus had used colors — white, yellow, black and red — in names of the groups. It is ironic that skin color became the label for the names of the groups in the centuries that followed. Skin color is an adaptive trait influenced by sun, emotion, disease and pregnancy. The closest thing to white skin is the lack of color in an albino.
It is now centuries later. In the United States, we lived through years of racial turmoil after the murder of George Floyd. His death led to nationwide protests and the Black Lives Matter Movement. The hate Asians movement also surfaced, resulting in physical attacks and murders of Asian women and men in different cities.
Critical Race Theory or CRT and Critical Race History have arisen in social science and education centers. The Civil War has always been taught in American high school classes. However, the horrors of the Middle Passage when the ancestors of our Black population were captured in Africa and brought on the Middle Passage on ships to be sold at auction as slaves in the South are rarely taught.
Should Critical Race History be taught in the schools is a hot topic today, especially in Southern schools. School districts decide the curriculum. New Jersey has taken the lead by passing a law that all schools, K through 12, will teach a course on race that follows their guidelines on the subject of race in the country’s history and our lives.
Ashley Montague was wise when he said, “Race is the witchcraft of our times.” He saw what lay ahead in the country.
Joyce S. Anderson, of Linwood, is a former social sciences chair at Atlantic Community College (now Atlantic Cape Community College) in Mays Landing.