 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Needed course on race at Atlantic County community college covered origins of discrimination, by Joyce S. Anderson
0 comments

Needed course on race at Atlantic County community college covered origins of discrimination, by Joyce S. Anderson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It was fall 1968. Martin Luther King Jr. had been assassinated. Cities were burning with riots, looting, violence and deaths. I was an instructor at Atlantic Community College. I went to the dean and said, “In Atlantic City, black people live on the Northside and white people live near the beach and in the suburbs. We need a course about race and discrimination here.” He said, “I’m flying to California. Give me a book to read.” I gave him “Race, Man’s Most Dangerous Myth,” by Ashley Montague, a physical anthropologist. When he returned, he said, “Write me a syllabus.”

I began teaching a course called “The Individual and The Group” once a week as a night class. About an equal number of black and white students signed up. I will never forget that class. There was a mature black couple from Pleasantville. He would become the mayor some years later. Another black couple worked at Ancora Hospital. There were war veterans and police and fire department members from Atlantic City. Two students from Atlantic City High School were taking an interracial course and living in a hotel. Both were strong academically. Bob Virtue was white and Marsha Allen was black. She was 6-2 and had led the Miss America Parade.

During the two and a half hours we spent each Monday night, I learned as much as the students.

Their textbook was “The Nature of Prejudice,” the classic by Gordon Allport. There were lectures, discussions and playing the Ghetto Game, a social science learning experience. Students became women and men living in segregated American schools in the South. The most important lecture was the first, “Race, Man’s Most Dangerous Myth.” I began by asking them to write down their definition of the word race in one or two words.

Their answers included a group, a class, a caste, a region, inherited traits, skin color. Two students wrote, “There is no such thing as race.”

The lecture focused on Carl Linnaeus, a Swedish botanist who created the classification system for plant life in 1735.

Next he turned to animal life and spent years creating genus and specie for each group of animals. When he reached humans, Homo Sapiens (Man the Wise), he created four groups — Europaeus albus, Asiaticus luridus, Afer niger and Americus rufus. He chose continents and colors to identify the groups. Then, he added three descriptions to each group: Europaeus superior, lively, creative. Asiaticus haughty, stern, opinionated. Afer slow, negligent, cunning. Americus easily controlled, tenacious, free. Linnaeus had never traveled beyond Europe. He chose the descriptions from hearsay, reading and imagination. He held a completely ethnocentric view of the people in the rest of the world.

Linnaeus never used the word race. It was coined in France by Buffon when a frenzy of measurement broke out of head indices, ears, noses and hair texture in the laboratories after the Linnaeus work on groups was published.

Linnaeus had used colors — white, yellow, black and red — in names of the groups. It is ironic that skin color became the label for the names of the groups in the centuries that followed. Skin color is an adaptive trait influenced by sun, emotion, disease and pregnancy. The closest thing to white skin is the lack of color in an albino.

It is now centuries later. In the United States, we lived through years of racial turmoil after the murder of George Floyd. His death led to nationwide protests and the Black Lives Matter Movement. The hate Asians movement also surfaced, resulting in physical attacks and murders of Asian women and men in different cities.

Critical Race Theory or CRT and Critical Race History have arisen in social science and education centers. The Civil War has always been taught in American high school classes. However, the horrors of the Middle Passage when the ancestors of our Black population were captured in Africa and brought on the Middle Passage on ships to be sold at auction as slaves in the South are rarely taught.

Should Critical Race History be taught in the schools is a hot topic today, especially in Southern schools. School districts decide the curriculum. New Jersey has taken the lead by passing a law that all schools, K through 12, will teach a course on race that follows their guidelines on the subject of race in the country’s history and our lives.

Ashley Montague was wise when he said, “Race is the witchcraft of our times.” He saw what lay ahead in the country.

Joyce S. Anderson, of Linwood, is a former social sciences chair at Atlantic Community College (now Atlantic Cape Community College) in Mays Landing.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Build Back Better can come back better, by Matthew Yglesias
Columnists

Build Back Better can come back better, by Matthew Yglesias

President Joe Biden’s signature economic legislation isn’t dead. In fact, if Democratic Party leaders could only bring themselves to make a few hard choices, Build Back Better could even get better. Momentum for the nearly $2 trillion bill has seemingly collapsed, with talks between Senator Joe Manchin and the White House breaking down and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s self-imposed ...

Rejoice, COVID-19 is becoming endemic and less harmful, by Robert Pearl
Columnists

Rejoice, COVID-19 is becoming endemic and less harmful, by Robert Pearl

Most leading immunologists predict COVID-19 will someday become an endemic, a persistent but manageable threat on par with seasonal flu, conceivably by the end of 2022. That would constitute quite the turnaround from today. The coronavirus remains a leading cause of death in the United States with reported cases and fatalities nearly the same this holiday season as last. All things considered, ...

Congress finally takes UFOs seriously, with office to study them, by Dillon Guthrie
Columnists

Congress finally takes UFOs seriously, with office to study them, by Dillon Guthrie

Of all the year’s political drama, the most surprising may be the U.S. government’s actions on unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs — better known as UFOs. The opening act came in June, when the Pentagon and the director of national intelligence delivered an astonishing report to Congress addressing UAPs. Most of these phenomena turn out to have prosaic explanations — such as weather ...

Columnists

Don’t suspend the gasoline tax when production is recovering, by Karl W. Smith

Some centrist Democrats in Congress are pushing for a suspension of the gasoline tax, on the federal and state levels, and it’s not hard to see why: Many of them face tough odds for re-election next year, and rising fuel costs affect every one of their constituents. From both a political and economic standpoint, the plan has some appeal. Nonetheless, suspending the gas tax is a short-sighted ...

Pharmacists see risk in opioid use disorder medication, by Deborah Agus
Columnists

Pharmacists see risk in opioid use disorder medication, by Deborah Agus

Imagine being unable to obtain medication from your pharmacy that you desperately need and must take daily. Imagine if there was no insulin available for several days in a row, week after week; or no medication to treat your high blood pressure. Now imagine being unable to obtain your medication in time to stave off an extremely painful and dangerous withdrawal because you suffer from opioid ...

Democrats were unrealistic about spending goals, by Carl P. Leubsdorf
Columnists

Democrats were unrealistic about spending goals, by Carl P. Leubsdorf

For months, Sen. Joe Manchin’s refusal to sign onto President Joe Biden’s signature Build Back Better bill has subjected the West Virginia Democrat to substantial flak from party progressives. But Manchin is hardly the only one responsible for the impasse that threatens to sink Biden’s top legislative priority. Democratic progressives, the Biden White House and party leaders have been ...

Supreme Court would gain by reversing Roe v. Wade, by Ramesh Ponnuru
Columnists

Supreme Court would gain by reversing Roe v. Wade, by Ramesh Ponnuru

President Joe Biden’s commission on reforming the Supreme Court did not make any recommendations in its final report. Biden did not ask it to. It did, however, show what is on the minds of legal experts of varying political stripes. What they are worrying about, more than anything else, is the court’s “legitimacy.” Some version of that word appears more than 70 times in the report. Among the ...

Frequency of gun violence biases coverage of it, by Greg Jackson
Columnists

Frequency of gun violence biases coverage of it, by Greg Jackson

In the wake of a global conversation on race, equity and inclusion, the media’s portrayal of gun violence victims remains inconsistent and perpetuates stereotypes. When incidents of gun violence occur in predominantly white, suburban communities, the story centers on the lives lost and impacted. Pictures show victims with friends and family. As these images float across your screen, you may ...

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News