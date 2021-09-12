Natural immunity or COVID-19 vaccine mandates? Some study somewhere proves your point, by Tom Wrobleski

No matter where you stand in the debate over COVID-19 vaccines, there’s a study that proves your point and gives you ammunition against the other side of the argument.

It’s no wonder people are confused. Or angry. Or resistant. Or are merely asking whether everybody in the country really needs to be vaccinated and whether it’s fair to exclude from schools, workplaces and restaurants those who aren’t vaccinated.

An Israeli study said that those who had COVID and recovered from it have considerably more protection from the Delta variant than that offered by the Pfizer vaccine.

The study said that’s the way the immune system works: Having suffered the virus, it’s on guard should it confront the virus again. The body remembers the battle and is ready to engage again.

Just to cover the bases here: Nobody is suggesting that you go out and get infected on purpose so you can gain natural immunity. And, yes, the experts say that the vaccines offer stout protection from serious infection and hospitalization for many.

But with natural immunity in mind, it’s fair to ask whether those who’ve had COVID-19 definitely need to be vaccinated and whether they should automatically be excluded from life if they’re not.