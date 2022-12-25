 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Press of Atlantic City is partnering with AllSeason Solar who is sponsoring 1000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Musk Twitter revelations about Hunter Biden laptop censorship show deep state is alive and well, by Tom Wrobleski

  • 0
Branco

So now we know that Twitter and Facebook, with a shove from the FBI, put their fingers on the scale and censored information in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election.

It merely confirms what a lot of people thought already. And that’s sad.

Twitter and Facebook can do what they like. They’re private businesses, even if they do enjoy legal protections when it comes to defamatory material on their sites, protections that pure news publishers do not.

But when social media platforms loftily proclaim that they censor posts and blacklist users to ensure that no democracy-damaging disinformation is spread, whether it has to do with elections, protests or COVID-19, they have to play it fair with both sides.

Twitter and Facebook didn’t do that. They censored the Hunter Biden laptop story. And we know now that the information that the New York Post gathered about the laptop two years ago was on the money.

People are also reading…

But many people didn’t see that information before the 2020 election between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden because the news was disappeared from social media, the place where most people get their information.

They protected one side over another when they knew there was at least smoke, if not a raging house fire, when it came to the laptop. If a robust debate about the foreign business entanglements of the Biden family had been allowed, it may have aided Trump in his re-election bid.

Not that major news organizations who are supposed to care about the First Amendment and freedom of the press seem all that interested in the Twitter files.

I think back to all those heroic stories I heard in journalism school about how the Washington Post and the New York Times battled the Supreme Court when it came to the Pentagon Papers and Watergate. Because the American people had a right to know!

There’s no such journalism heroism today. There’s barely even curiosity about what could actually be the biggest story since Watergate and the Pentagon Papers.

No, big-time news organizations and social media platforms these days seem more comfortable acting as state media serving the Democratic Party, amplifying the party line. Nobody wants a Pulitzer Prize if it helps Trump.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Instead, they pounce on reporter Matt Tiabbi, who covered politics for uber-left Rolling Stone, for doing his job and writing about the Elon Musk dump of Twitter files.

We’ve learned that the FBI told Twitter and Facebook to be on “high alert” for “hack and leak operations” and “Russian propaganda” dumps, including about Hunter Biden, ahead of the 2020 election.

Good old bogus claims of “Russian disinformation.” Works every time.

This led social media platforms to censor New York Post stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Election interference, anyone? I guess it’s not supposed to matter, because the good-guy Dems won and bad guy Trump lost. So all is well. By any means necessary, as they say.

Add all this to the fib of Trump collusion with Russia, the Steele disinformation dossier and the falsified FISA warrant campaign snooping and it’s easy to think that the deck is stacked.

It those things had happened under Trump, the Dems would be scouring the Constitution for a pretext to impeach a former president. If it was Donald Trump Jr.’s laptop, there’d be more investigations, grand juries, televised hearings and cable news specials than you could count.

Instead, there’s barely a ripple.

Funny. too, how Musk’s status has changed. He used to be the visionary genius whose electric cars would save the planet.

But now that he owns Twitter and is seen as giving comfort to Trump, he’s an enemy of the state who needs to be watched very, very carefully.

In fact, it’s the watchers who need to be watched.

Tom Wrobleski is the senior opinion writer for the Staten Island Advance in New York City.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The end of ‘harmless’ recreational drug experimentation, by Robin Abcarian

The end of ‘harmless’ recreational drug experimentation, by Robin Abcarian

This is shocking: Poisoning by illicit fentanyl is now the leading cause of death for adults aged 18 to 45 in the U.S., says the federal government, surpassing suicide, gun violence and car accidents. The tragic stories are becoming commonplace. Three young professionals in New York City ordered cocaine from the same delivery service and died alone after the coke turned out to be fentanyl. ...

Lisa Jarvis: We need a spirited campaign against teens using pot

Lisa Jarvis: We need a spirited campaign against teens using pot

There’s good news and bad news when it comes to teen drug and alcohol use. The good news is that fewer teens are drinking, a trend that has been steadily improving over the last two decades. The negative is that cannabis seems to be picking up alcohol’s slack.

Blaming consumers for inflation makes no sense — here’s the real culprit

Blaming consumers for inflation makes no sense — here’s the real culprit

If you want to know what it means to add insult to injury, look no further than Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. In a recent late-night interview, she blamed inflation on consumers spending too much. Not only was Yellen complicit in creating inflation, but now she has the impudence to blame the American people who are suffering from her disastrous decisions. Yellen asserted that everyone ...

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News