Murphy sticks to deny and delay strategy on women's prison abuses, by Carl Golden

Bridgegate, for example, was partly responsible for then Gov. Chris Christie’s failure in his quest for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination and contributed greatly to his leaving office with one of the lowest public approval standings in modern history.

The accounts of the abuse of inmates at the state’s only prison for women are horrific, depicting an institution more like a Middle Ages dungeon than a 21st century penal facility.

The conditions are no surprise to the officials responsible. A 2020 report by the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice found “abysmal conditions” at the prison and charged that “abuse went undetected and undeterred” and a “history of retaliation” was common. The Department of Corrections reached a settlement with the federal agency but details haven’t been released.

It is unlikely that the administration will veer from its pattern of conduct or that Hicks will step down.

Murphy is boxed in at this point. The window of opportunity has closed for him to bring Hicks into his office and have an admittedly painful conversation about resignation or administrative leave.