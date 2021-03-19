Murphy pandemic response will by key issue in NJ governor’s race

His rationale has held up well and, with vaccines available, reductions in infections, hospitalizations and fatalities, the long sought “return to normalcy” may be at hand.

If, for instance, crowds throng beaches and boardwalks on Memorial Day, July 4 fireworks light up the sky and “back to school” isn’t just a retail sale, Murphy will emerge as a far more formidable candidate.

New Jerseyans will remember the phrases introduced into the vernacular this past year — “flatten the curve, remote learning, mask up, social distancing, contact tracing” — but it will be with a sense of relief that they’ve endured and will reward Murphy for it.

There have been missteps and flawed judgments by the administration, largely because it confronted an unprecedented crisis for which there was no history or prior experience to fall back on.

In a campaign setting, these questions will be raised but they must be presented as legitimate policy differences rather than partisan second-guessing.

It will be necessary for Murphy to fend off the criticism by emphasizing his commitment to protecting the state’s people, adhering to established medical advice and standing firm against outside pressures that could lead to an escalation of the outbreak.