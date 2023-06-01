Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The mental health system is still reeling from the surge in demand that began during the pandemic. It’s no surprise that substance misuse has increased as well. At the peak of Covid lockdowns, in June 2020, 13 percent of Americans reported starting or increasing substance use as a coping mechanism, according to the American Psychological Association.

Mental health issues and substance abuse routinely overlap – the presence of one condition can contribute to the other, as noted by the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Plus, mental illness and addiction share common risk factors, such as adverse childhood experiences. These are facts the professionals at Cape Assist, a substance misuse treatment and prevention organization, know all too well.

With Mental Health Awareness Month coming to a close, it seems like a fitting time to explore how addressing substance misuse can benefit mental health as well. Cape Assist, located in Cape May County, is grounded in education and support and often addresses mental health through its programming.

Cape Assist is proud of the community partnerships it has built over the last four decades. Working with its coalitions, Cape Assist educates all ages, especially young people, on the dangers of using tobacco, alcohol and other substances. We offer educational and entertaining community events, a wide range of services and training, and numerous prevention programs.

In recent years, those services have expanded to address young people’s mental health needs. Cape Assist has offered training on mental health first aid and other programs designed to address adverse childhood experiences – the traumatic events that can put young people at greater risk for mental health issues and substance misuse.

We’ve seen firsthand how interconnected mental health and substance misuse can really be; you can’t treat one and ignore the other. Because of that, Cape Assist understands that a holistic approach addressing mental health is a natural fit for educating youth and beyond about healthier decision-making. Cape Assist works alongside community partners like the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office. We also partner with organizations such as No Limits Academy, an afterschool safe space for Cape May County students and youth. Cape Assist runs multiple community initiatives like the Cape May County Healthy Communities Coalition, the Lower Township Healthy Youth Coalition, Hope One of Cape May County, P.R.I.D.E (Prevention, Resources, Innovation, Development, Education) and many more. These groups have become pillars of successful community outreach through events, fundraisers, and fun and educational programs. They help Cape Assist stay connected with many different facets of the community.

We are grateful for our partners, but we also take pride in being a good partner – we serve the community and help alleviate the strain on the mental health system through training and programs, such as:

Mental Health First Aid Training (For Teens and Adults): Organized and run by mental health specialists, this program teaches young people and adults how to create trauma-sensitive and trauma-responsive environments in their schools, clubs and homes. Teens and young adults are taught how to recognize their own feelings and express them safely with others, peer-to-peer. Adults receive similar training with an emphasis on responding to mental health crises in the classroom, at home and outside a learning environment.

Strengthening Families Program: The initiative is designed to help bring families closer and work on healthy communication. Strengthening Families teaches parents and children how to express their emotions and needs. Parents also learn skills on conflict management and proper communication. Cape Assist runs a similar program customized for the unique needs of military families, such as long-distance parenting or coping with the stress of service.

W.I.S.E. (Wellness Initiative for Senior Education): While many of Cape Assist’s efforts focus on educating youth, we serve the entire community. Aging can come with many unexpected changes, and W.I.S.E. helps educate people about how they can battle depression, take care of new and changing mental health needs and embrace all that life has to offer.

As mental health remains a critical focus, we will continue to seek innovative ways to support our community. Cape Assist also wants to ensure that all members of the community feel safe and accepted. In recent months, Cape Assist became the pilot organization for Cape May County’s Safe Space initiative, which is spearheaded by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office. Participating organizations place stickers on their doors to show their space is safe for all marginalized people, such as LGBTQ and BIPOC individuals.

Cape Assist is uniquely positioned to help address and understand mental health – treating the whole self, rather than one issue at a time. Through empathy, compassion and education, we aim to raise awareness and provide life-changing outreach to all who need it.

Katie Faldetta, of Northfield, is CEO and executive director of Cape Assist, a non-profit organization that specializes in drug and alcohol education and counseling services in Cape May County.