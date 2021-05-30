Media suddenly find COVID virus leak from Wuhan lab credible, by Tom Wrobleski

There’s certainly enough anecdotal evidence out there to at least ask the Wuhan question.

The Wall Street Journal pointed to a U.S. intelligence report that workers at the Wuhan lab were hospitalized in November 2019 with COVID-like symptoms, before the the outbreak was confirmed. It can’t be ignored when the information comes from a U.S. intelligence source. It has to at least be looked into.

This is where the World Health Organization could be useful. But too often, the WHO has been in dismissive lockstep with the Chinese Communist Party on the Wuhan roots of the pandemic.

The WHO took it at face value when the repressive Chinese regime said that there was no human-to-human transmission of COVID. That blunder alone warrants a serious investigation. And the WHO let the Communist regime help write a recent report that said that the possibility that COVID escaped from the Wuhan lab was extremely low.

But that finding wasn’t good enough for world scientists, who pushed back at the report’s conclusion and called for a more thorough probe.

Don’t count on the Communist rulers in China to all of a sudden turn cooperative.