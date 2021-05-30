 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Media suddenly find COVID virus leak from Wuhan lab credible, by Tom Wrobleski
0 comments

Media suddenly find COVID virus leak from Wuhan lab credible, by Tom Wrobleski

{{featured_button_text}}

Remember when it was a conspiracy theory to even idly speculate about how COVID-19 may have escaped from a lab in China?

Remember how the mainstream media lambasted President Donald Trump for even suggesting that the virus that has now killed more than half a million Americans may have emerged by accident from the Wuhan Institute of Virology? The New York Times called it a crazy conspiracy theory.

You couldn’t talk about the possibility on social media. Platforms would remove your post, labeling it “misinformation.”

Funny how things have changed all of a sudden.

Now the question of whether COVID-19 escaped from the Wuhan lab is fodder for all kinds of media outlets, from CNN to the Washington Post. It’s being talked about openly, in the real world, not just in the shadows.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has taken questions on Wuhan during press conferences with reporters.

No longer can reporters’ queries be dismissed out of hand as dark web fever dreams. The powers that be can’t simply call you a racist or a conspiracy nut and refuse to answer your question.

But is a real reckoning actually to come? Will we really follow the trail no matter where it leads? Will we follow the trail at all?

There’s certainly enough anecdotal evidence out there to at least ask the Wuhan question.

The Wall Street Journal pointed to a U.S. intelligence report that workers at the Wuhan lab were hospitalized in November 2019 with COVID-like symptoms, before the the outbreak was confirmed. It can’t be ignored when the information comes from a U.S. intelligence source. It has to at least be looked into.

This is where the World Health Organization could be useful. But too often, the WHO has been in dismissive lockstep with the Chinese Communist Party on the Wuhan roots of the pandemic.

The WHO took it at face value when the repressive Chinese regime said that there was no human-to-human transmission of COVID. That blunder alone warrants a serious investigation. And the WHO let the Communist regime help write a recent report that said that the possibility that COVID escaped from the Wuhan lab was extremely low.

But that finding wasn’t good enough for world scientists, who pushed back at the report’s conclusion and called for a more thorough probe.

Don’t count on the Communist rulers in China to all of a sudden turn cooperative.

The very fact that the COVID-19 outbreak erupted in Wuhan itself is enough to at least make it possible that the lab had something to do with the outbreak.

We need to find out how the pandemic started. The millions of families who have lost loved ones deserve to know.

The millions of people who suffered from COVID, including those who were hospitalized, deserve to know. The long-haulers with lingering symptoms deserve to know.

The people who lost their jobs in pandemic lockdowns deserve to know. The people whose businesses failed deserve to know.

The people whose mental health suffered after spending a year in quarantine deserve to know.

The school kids who lost a year of their educations deserve to know. All the people who couldn’t celebrate weddings, graduations and religious rituals deserve to know.

This isn’t about retribution. It’s about finding out what happened and making sure that it never, ever happens again.

The politicians and diplomats can sort out any sanctions or punishments that might someday be appropriate once we know the full truth. Nobody’s calling for World War III here. I doubt you’d even see anybody dragged to The Hague.

But we need to stop looking the other way. We need to know how our world became a real-life version of a deadly dystopian movie.

Tom Wrobleski wrote this for the Staten Island (N.Y.) Advance.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prepared for a career in journalism by building Ford Pintos, driving school buses and being a janitor at Kmart. I've also been a business editor, entertainment editor and nature columnist. Graduated from a college that no longer exists.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CDC’s new mask rules leave kids out. Here’s how to fix that, by Faye Flam
Columnists

CDC’s new mask rules leave kids out. Here’s how to fix that, by Faye Flam

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control made waves when it announced that vaccinated people can doff their masks. But one group of people has no hope of doing so: kids, for whom vaccines are still largely not authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. Only the Pfizer shot is authorized for kids as young as 12. So while adults may celebrate going back to their normal lives, we’re still asking ...

Columnists

The unintended consequences of the American Families Plan, by Rachel Greszler and Carrie Lukas

Between our two families, we are raising 11 children. Under the American Families Plan, we could start collecting up to $33,600 per year in child payments. Had this plan been in place when we became mothers, we could have pocketed up to $630,000 in total child payments, cashed in on 60 years of subsidized child care and universal pre-K, and would have enjoyed at least five years of paid family ...

Columnists

Biden ready to bring back a better global grand strategy, by Christopher McKnight Nichols and David Greenberg

The term "grand strategy" has acquired something of a bad reputation in global affairs. It sounds pompous, and as a buzzword, it can serve as a mystification, tempting leaders to formulate glib doctrines or to rely excessively on reputed wise men, like George Kennan or Henry Kissinger. Some have seen it as a cover for American adventurism or even imperialism. More charitably understood, ...

Princess Diana scandal is a genuine crisis for the BBC, by Martin Ivens
Columnists

Princess Diana scandal is a genuine crisis for the BBC, by Martin Ivens

It was the most explosive television interview in the history of the British monarchy and the BBC. In 1995 Princess Diana revealed to millions of viewers around the world that there were “three people” in her marriage to Prince Charles — the third party being the heir to the throne’s mistress, and now wife, Camilla Parker Bowles. Diana’s divorce, departure from the Royal Family and untimely ...

Columnists

Has the era of more government begun? by Stuart Rothenberg

Regardless of whether you agree with his agenda or not, it is now clear that President Joe Biden does not merely want to tinker with the economy or with social welfare spending. He wants to go big. If you are a mainstream Democrat, you probably think the president’s agenda is moving in the right direction (though more programs to help the less affluent would always be welcomed). If you are a ...

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News