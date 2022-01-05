Mazzeo leaves a legacy of service for Atlantic County, by Marshall Spevak

As former House Speaker Tip O’Neill once said, “all politics are local.” In the perennial battleground 2nd Legislative District, the definition of local is always up for grabs.
From urban Atlantic City to the suburban Route 9 corridor, to rural western towns — Atlantic County has it all. Because of that, elected officials like state legislators must adhere to a variety of significant and diverse issues. There’s never a one size fits all approach.
That notion could not be more true than for Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo. He has been a voice for residents and employees of the district for the last eight years no matter where they’ve met — from the aisles of his family fruit and produce store in Northfield, to the casino floor in Atlantic City, or the halls of the Trenton Statehouse.
To know Assemblyman Mazzeo the elected official is to know Vince the man. He’s spent his entire life in Atlantic County. He’s a plain-spoken and thoughtful hardworking father, husband, small business owner and former mayor interested in solutions, not partisan politics or gamesmanship.
He took all of that experience with him to Trenton in the hopes of making Atlantic County’s future better than its past. And his record shows that he has.
From supporting active-duty military and veterans by shepherding through historic legislation like the Wounded Warrior Caregiver Relief Act to the New Jersey Stolen Valor Act, Mazzeo took seriously his solemn duty to support those in uniform when they’re abroad and when they return home.
When tragedy struck, he honored the memories and legacies of four Mainland students who died in a car accident by passing the Mainland Memoriam Act to get young drivers educated.
His persistent advocacy for countywide shared services and consolidation — starting when he was mayor in Northfield through his chairmanship of the Assembly State & Local Government Committee — paved the way for the now implemented Atlantic County centralized municipal court system, which is being called a model for other counties around the state to follow.
Mazzeo fought to get the Garden State Growth Zone and a federal Opportunity Zone in place so that Atlantic City International Airport and the National Aviation Research and Technology Park could thrive — and they are.
And when Atlantic City was in desperate need of help, he sponsored the original PILOT legislation that was critical to keeping the city from bankruptcy. Mazzeo’s constant support to build a thriving casino industry, with higher wages and better working conditions for its workers, shined through.
When Assemblyman John Armato joined the Legislature, they came together to fight the heroin and opioid epidemic that has taken the lives of too many Atlantic County residents. They worked to reduce and remove the stigma of drug addiction, increase access to the lifesaving anti-overdose drug Narcan, and get those suffering the help they need.
In his eight years in the Assembly, Mazzeo did so much more than I could recount here. All the while he strove to follow his mentor the late Sen. Jim Whelan’s legacy, “Show Up. Do Your Job. Be Nice to People.” I was lucky enough to see this firsthand as his chief of staff for nearly five years.
While Mazzeo’s tenure in the Legislature ends shortly, I have no doubt that his service to others will continue — back in the aisles of BF Mazzeo in Northfield where it started.
Marshall Spevak is a government relations and public affairs professional and served as chief of staff to Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo from 2014 to 2018 and as chief of staff and deputy executive director of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority in Atlantic City from 2018 to 2019.