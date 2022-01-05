Mazzeo leaves a legacy of service for Atlantic County, by Marshall Spevak

As former House Speaker Tip O’Neill once said, “all politics are local.” In the perennial battleground 2nd Legislative District, the definition of local is always up for grabs.

From urban Atlantic City to the suburban Route 9 corridor, to rural western towns — Atlantic County has it all. Because of that, elected officials like state legislators must adhere to a variety of significant and diverse issues. There’s never a one size fits all approach.

That notion could not be more true than for Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo. He has been a voice for residents and employees of the district for the last eight years no matter where they’ve met — from the aisles of his family fruit and produce store in Northfield, to the casino floor in Atlantic City, or the halls of the Trenton Statehouse.

To know Assemblyman Mazzeo the elected official is to know Vince the man. He’s spent his entire life in Atlantic County. He’s a plain-spoken and thoughtful hardworking father, husband, small business owner and former mayor interested in solutions, not partisan politics or gamesmanship.

He took all of that experience with him to Trenton in the hopes of making Atlantic County’s future better than its past. And his record shows that he has.