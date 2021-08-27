Mail-in ballots – the good, the bad, the solution, by Lynn Caterson

The good
In my opinion, the Legislature’s decision to eliminate the use of absentee ballots in July 2009 was a wise one. In order to receive absentee ballots, voters were required to state, in writing, why they would not be able to get to their polling place on Election Day.
In its place, mail-in-ballots (or MIBs) were created. They are much more responsive to voter needs. No reason is required to request a MIB. The voter has the opportunity for early voting and can vote as soon as the ballot is received. The voter can vote in the calm and quiet of their home. There is no concern about getting to the polling place on Election Day.
And, moreover, the creation of drop boxes in order to mail the MIBs without postage costs is an excellent addition to the process.
The bad
In the 2020 general election approximately 65,000 of the 200,000-plus MIBs that were printed, addressed and mailed first class to voters were never used. In the 2021 primary election, more than 7,000 MIBs sent to voters were never used. The taxpayers paid for all these unused ballots.
Also, MIBs do not prevent over-votes, whereas voting machines do. MIBs do not allow for a voter to correct a mistaken vote, whereas voting machines do. A voter with a MIB can be subject to the pressure of someone else telling the voter how to vote. This cannot happen in a voting machine.
Hundreds of cure letters are sent out each election because voters do not sign the voter certification or remove it from the envelope holding the MIB. The cure letters are an effort to obtain a proper voter signature or other identifying document in order to validate the MIB. Many cure letters are never returned so those ballots are not counted. Cure letters sent to the armed services voters often do not even arrive at the voter’s location until after the return deadline.
Voters frequently fail to follow instructions on the MIB. Among the errors observed in a recent recount: Voters failed to completely fill in the bubble to the right of the candidate’s name, which is necessary for a vote to count. X-es and check marks were not picked up by the ballot scanner.
Voters used ink that was not black or dark blue and was not visible to the scanner.
Voters changed their minds and crossed out their unwanted votes — but the bubble was still filled in and so counted as a vote, often resulting in an invalid overvote. Voters put check marks and X-es and newly created bubbles to the left of the candidate’s name, leaving the bubble to the right of the candidate’s name empty.
Voters wrote in the candidate’s name in the write-in column after filling in the candidate’s bubble, thereby resulting in an invalid overvote.
All these errors resulted in the voter’s vote not being counted.
The solution
In my opinion the solution lies in getting mail-in ballots only to those voters who request them.
Voters who do ask for MIBs will hopefully commit to following the instructions, both in doing the actual voting and in following the ballot submission procedures. Sending MIBs only to those who want them will also save the taxpayers money that was used to pay for the unused ballots.
Reduction in the number of MIBs can be done in two ways — eliminate all automatically sent MIBs and require voters who want them to request them. Or have voters who do not want an MIB to opt-out on the form provided by the county clerk.
Additionally, the State Voter Registration System (SVRS) must be updated. Voters themselves have a big part in making this happen. Any voter receiving an MIB for someone who is deceased, or no longer voting from that address, should notify their superintendent of elections and follow the necessary procedures to have that voter’s name removed from the SVRS.
The instructions on the ballot should be reviewed for clearer direction. Voters wanting an MIB are in an ideal place to suggest changes and clarifications to the directions on the ballot and in the materials sent with the MIB.
Many have said that now is the time for New Jersey to mail every voter a mail-in-ballot. Based on the above discussed considerations, I respectfully disagree.
Lynn Caterson, of Absecon, chairs the Atlantic County Board of Elections.