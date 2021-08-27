Mail-in ballots – the good, the bad, the solution, by Lynn Caterson

The solution

In my opinion the solution lies in getting mail-in ballots only to those voters who request them.

Voters who do ask for MIBs will hopefully commit to following the instructions, both in doing the actual voting and in following the ballot submission procedures. Sending MIBs only to those who want them will also save the taxpayers money that was used to pay for the unused ballots.

Reduction in the number of MIBs can be done in two ways — eliminate all automatically sent MIBs and require voters who want them to request them. Or have voters who do not want an MIB to opt-out on the form provided by the county clerk.

Additionally, the State Voter Registration System (SVRS) must be updated. Voters themselves have a big part in making this happen. Any voter receiving an MIB for someone who is deceased, or no longer voting from that address, should notify their superintendent of elections and follow the necessary procedures to have that voter’s name removed from the SVRS.

The instructions on the ballot should be reviewed for clearer direction. Voters wanting an MIB are in an ideal place to suggest changes and clarifications to the directions on the ballot and in the materials sent with the MIB.

Many have said that now is the time for New Jersey to mail every voter a mail-in-ballot. Based on the above discussed considerations, I respectfully disagree.

Lynn Caterson, of Absecon, chairs the Atlantic County Board of Elections.