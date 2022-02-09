Lockdowns ruined lives, didn't work, by Nolan Finley

I don’t fault the politicians for taking drastic steps when the virus began spiraling out of control in early 2020. I blame them for sticking stubbornly to them without considering alternatives.

The study finds voluntary measures to limit the spread of the virus were more effective than mandates.

The John Hopkins study found that instead of mitigating the impact of COVID, the shutdowns may have made it worse.

Remember how Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer banned the sale of garden supplies and forbade the use of motorboats and golf carts? Here’s what the study has to say about that:

“Lockdowns have limited access to places such as beaches, parks and zoos ... pushing people to meet at less safe (indoor) places. Indeed, we do find some evidence that limiting gatherings was counterproductive and increased COVID-19 mortality.”

For more than a year, New Jersey and Michigan suspended representative government and vested near total control of the state in one person. Murphy and Whitmer, drunk on power and driven by personal political ambition, wielded her authority capriciously.