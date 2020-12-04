Legislators should have had marijuana ready to smoke after vote, by Carl Golden

Committee hearings would provide an opportunity for the public to weigh in but having a consensus document at hand could very well have drawn majority support and avoided the competing proposals that have taken over the debate.

The failure thus far to produce legislation that will satisfy all sides and secure sufficient votes for passage isn’t the response normally expected for a proposal that was a central component in the agenda their governor offered to voters in his campaign.

Whether agreement can be reached prior to the Jan. 1 effective date of the referendum seems uncertain.

For example, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal’s order that prosecutions of low-level offenses — possession or under the influence — be halted until at least Jan. 25 signaled his doubts a bill would reach the governor’s desk before then.

Supporters have emphasized legalization as a cure for the disproportionate incarceration of minority offenders for low level drug offenses — offenses, they argue with justification, that overwhelmingly result in non-custodial penalties for whites despite a roughly equal rate of marijuana use.

As desirable as that goal clearly is, money — how much and where and how it will be spent — remains at the core of the dispute.