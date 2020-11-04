Legalized marijuana will spawn fight over how and where it's sold, says Carl Golden

Assuming New Jersey voters approved as expected the constitutional amendment to eliminate possession of small amounts of marijuana as a criminal offense, it will tee up a potentially contentious election year debate over the same issues that blocked legislative approval in the first instance.
The referendum was the fallback position after Democratic leadership was unable to convince a majority to support legalization via the legislative process, an effort that failed over irresolvable disputes concerning virtually all aspects of the proposal.
Those differences of opinion still exist, thrusting the debate into the middle of a crucial election year when the governor’s office and all 120 legislative seats will lead the ballot.
Whether conferring official state sanction on the possession and use of a drug still illegal under federal law is sound public policy will no longer be at issue, but enforcement, licensing, locating and limiting the number of outlets and use of tax revenue generated by sales remain sources of disagreement, potentially pushing the first over the counter pot purchase to 2022.
The ballot question establishes 21 as the age required for purchases, imposes the state sales tax of 6.625 percent, permits municipalities to impose an additional 2 percent tax, and creates a five-member Cannabis Regulatory Commission to oversee the program.
All other details are left to the Legislature.
At the center of the debate will be Newark Democratic Sen. Ron Rice, a fierce opponent of legalization who has scathingly portrayed it as a bonanza for wealthy investors who will prey on minority communities while providing little help for those hit hardest by the war on drugs.
Rice, an equally fierce proponent of decriminalization, has sharply criticized legalization supporters for what he argues is disguising their real motive — handsome profits — behind claims that removing criminal penalties is a badly needed step toward reforming a justice system that incarcerates minority youths at a disproportionate rate and produces a destructive impact on their futures.
Decriminalization, he insists, is preferable by reducing the penalty for possession to a traffic ticket — no arrest, a small fine, no criminal record, allowing offenders to truthfully respond “no” to the standard application question “Have you ever been convicted of a crime?”
He envisions “marijuana bodegas” springing up in urban areas, delivering a message to young people that the state has conferred its blessing on drug use.
Legalization, its supporters argue, will seriously cripple the black market and end the surreptitious transactions in strip mall parking lots under the cover of darkness.
At its most basic, though, the issue revolves around money as much as it does about fundamental fairness in the criminal justice system.
Creating a regulated market and strictly enforcing it will tap into a tax revenue stream, much as the sale of alcohol has produced over the years.
The fiscal impact, though, is anything but settled. The most recent study issued by the non-partisan Office of Legislative Services, for example, estimates the state would realize $125 million in sales taxes, while warning that the total depends on the size of the market and could fall sharply should neighboring states move to legalization and compete for consumers.
At a time when New Jersey faces unprecedented and long-term fiscal challenges, it is prudent to explore new or expanded revenue suggestions, proponents say, and legal marijuana is an appropriate source.
With a state budget of $40 billion, critics contend, $125 million is a blip on the balance sheet. Moreover, in a highly competitive market, a drop off in revenue is a distinct possibility.
There remains a body of opinion that a cash strapped government should refrain from sanctioning heretofore illegal acts simply because it needs money.
The reality, though, is clear: Public support for legalization has risen to over 60% and Tuesday’s referendum was certain to reflect that.
Rice and those who share his view are realists who understand their task is to influence the implementing legislation to take their position into account.
Rice, who’s not reluctant to oppose his party’s leadership and governor, will drive a hard bargain, but it’s an uphill fight.
Legislators who may have harbored misgivings about legalization will benefit from the cover provided by the results of the referendum and justify their position of support as merely carrying out the will of the people.
That, of course, was the idea behind the referendum in the first place.
Carl Golden, of Burlington Township, is a senior contributing analyst with the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University.
