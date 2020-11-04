Legalized marijuana will spawn fight over how and where it's sold, says Carl Golden

At its most basic, though, the issue revolves around money as much as it does about fundamental fairness in the criminal justice system.

Creating a regulated market and strictly enforcing it will tap into a tax revenue stream, much as the sale of alcohol has produced over the years.

The fiscal impact, though, is anything but settled. The most recent study issued by the non-partisan Office of Legislative Services, for example, estimates the state would realize $125 million in sales taxes, while warning that the total depends on the size of the market and could fall sharply should neighboring states move to legalization and compete for consumers.

At a time when New Jersey faces unprecedented and long-term fiscal challenges, it is prudent to explore new or expanded revenue suggestions, proponents say, and legal marijuana is an appropriate source.

With a state budget of $40 billion, critics contend, $125 million is a blip on the balance sheet. Moreover, in a highly competitive market, a drop off in revenue is a distinct possibility.

There remains a body of opinion that a cash strapped government should refrain from sanctioning heretofore illegal acts simply because it needs money.