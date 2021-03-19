Left trying to remake aging bully Biden as nice guy untainted by Hunter's actions, by Rick Blatchford

A few years ago, he famously said, “You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent. I’m not joking.” Smooth, eh? At a 2020 campaign event he referred to private citizens as “chumps.” Out of one side of his mouth he’s singing “Kumbaya.” Out of the other he’s calling Republican governors ‘Neanderthals.” He says that he wants to play nice, but he can’t pull it off.

Despite the claims of his supporters, Biden just ain’t that nice. How many times has he physically challenged critics (including voters)? He boasted a desire to take Trump out behind the gym for his trademark Biden wallopin’. Just a schoolyard bully mentality — leader of the free world. Come on, man!

So, as long as the leftists keep firing salvo after salvo and bending truths, I as an old infantryman will endeavor to keep calm and return fire.

Biden has a personal problem with international implications that gets little media attention. His son Hunter has had extensive business dealings in Russia and China. Hunter currently “is under investigation by federal prosecutors in Delaware regarding several financial questions that have arisen as a result of his business dealings in foreign countries — most notably China,” CNN said back in December.