Left trying to remake aging bully Biden as nice guy untainted by Hunter's actions, by Rick Blatchford

Fences, razor wire, “storm troopers.” Oh my!
Anyone been down to Washington lately? Nancy Pelosi’s (and her cohorts’) signature has been all around the Capitol building.
Kindly note the quotes on “storm troopers.” I would never describe any American in uniform as such, but Pelosi has. It’s her building, her fence and razor wire and since she hasn’t encouraged the soldiers to go home, her troops. Hers and those who belong to that razor thin majority that supports her. Her House is in hiding! But from what? Who? “Toto, I have a feeling we’re not in America anymore.”
I’m tiring of national politics. Seriously. I will not, however, leave the field to the leftists who cannot seem to let it go. A recent such column, although letting up on Trump (somewhat), concentrated on inflating the Biden image. Granted, it seems that President Biden’s reputation needs inflation. He seems to have replaced his basement in Wilmington for space in the basement of the White House.
That leftist column said Biden made possible the administration of 50 million vaccine doses. Not so much of a whisper about Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed making that possible (imagine Biden searching for a COVID-19 solution). Additionally, it appears that there’s a movement afoot to promote Uncle Joe as a “nice” guy. The writer was serious. “Biden is too nice. Indeed, the president isn’t insulting his fellow Americans.” Wow! How quickly they forget.
A few years ago, he famously said, “You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent. I’m not joking.” Smooth, eh? At a 2020 campaign event he referred to private citizens as “chumps.” Out of one side of his mouth he’s singing “Kumbaya.” Out of the other he’s calling Republican governors ‘Neanderthals.” He says that he wants to play nice, but he can’t pull it off.
Despite the claims of his supporters, Biden just ain’t that nice. How many times has he physically challenged critics (including voters)? He boasted a desire to take Trump out behind the gym for his trademark Biden wallopin’. Just a schoolyard bully mentality — leader of the free world. Come on, man!
So, as long as the leftists keep firing salvo after salvo and bending truths, I as an old infantryman will endeavor to keep calm and return fire.
Biden has a personal problem with international implications that gets little media attention. His son Hunter has had extensive business dealings in Russia and China. Hunter currently “is under investigation by federal prosecutors in Delaware regarding several financial questions that have arisen as a result of his business dealings in foreign countries — most notably China,” CNN said back in December.
Joe Biden was, quite naturally, asked about his son’s business dealings. He claimed he has never discussed Hunter’s business dealings with his son. That’s not believable in my world. I discussed my business (finance/banking) with my dad (a chemical engineer). He discussed his business with me. My brother and I had similar discussions. Ditto with both my daughters and even my sons-in-law, and uncles and cousins. Such discussions are natural in families.
So is the president fibbing? Was Hunter really so closed mouth with his own dad? Did Joe have no natural curiosity about his own son’s livelihood? Joe Biden had his own 36 years of senatorial “contacts” to keep greased — not to mention his eight years in the White House.
Should people believe this “nice guy” in the White House or maybe think that he’s working hard to establish plausible deniability? I think he’s full of malarkey. If not, he has one very strange familial relationship with his son.
How nice is he? Come on, man! He’s still a punk kid from Scranton.
Rick Blatchford wrote this for the Carroll County Times in Maryland. Email him at rpblatch4d@comcast.net.