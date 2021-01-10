Job growth and development will guide Atlantic City’s economic recovery from COVID-19, Mazzeo and Small say

2021 promises to be a year of recovery for Atlantic City.

With COVID-19 vaccines expected to become widely available at some point this year, we can look forward to the day the virus is no longer a massive threat to public health. We may ease back into a semblance of life we once considered “normal.”

The end of this public health crisis, however, will not immediately mean the end of the economic crisis it caused. Residents and workers of Atlantic City know all too well how severely the local economy — driven largely by the hospitality, restaurant and entertainment industries — has been impacted by the pandemic.

Before COVID-19, Atlantic City was on the road to recovery from years of fiscal turmoil. We were making progress to diversify our economy, revitalize the casino industry and improve our infrastructure. To say the pandemic has put some bumps in the road would be a massive understatement. We will overcome these obstacles, learning from our past to build a brighter future.

Legislation recently passed by the state Legislature and signed into law marks a critical first step in Atlantic City’s economic recovery and growth on the other side of the pandemic.

