Its concerns unanswered, Somers Point passes on combined court for now, by Joseph T. McCarrie Jr.

Under the banner of equal justice and cost savings for all, The Press with its recent editorial (“Benefits overwhelming from combining Atlantic County municipal courts”), has jumped on the bandwagon of a countywide municipal court system.
However, the editorial, like the current proposal of the County, falls short on specifics. Coming in a year where the city has approved a budget with no increase, Somers Point is quite capable of understanding how to structure the city’s financial commitments.
Its council has looked at this matter extensively. It had a subcommittee review the matter, which has engaged in a detailed analysis of the finances involved and it found the county’s proposal too uncertain relative to costs to be incurred. Contrary to apparent interpretation by The Press of the idea of local control, Somers Point views that to mean control on the city’s finances, not as an attempt to mete out justice in varying degrees depending on who someone is. The Press should do a better job investigating the financial uncertainties the county’s plan.
One of Somers Point’s primary areas of concern has been the issue of police overtime increasing in this countywide system. Although saving money on police overtime was one of the selling points by the county, unbeknownst to it, Somers Point did not have an overtime issue. It worked to remove all court overtime more than 20 years ago by managing the scheduling of court matters during the work shifts of the officers.
In reviewing functional aspect of this plan, the city has determined that it will be necessary for it to retain one of its two court staff to handle the city’s end of this proposed system. Obviously, the individual with the most seniority would be retained. Also, the city would still need the services of an employee to handle all police discovery matters.
These costs, like the projected cost of police overtime of $120,000 to $130,000, are not included in the county’s analysis of savings. The county’s response to the city’s recent request for clarification on the costs associated with this plan, and its analysis on proposed savings, confirmed that the county was unable to provide the necessary detail for the city to proceed forward at this time and disband its municipal court. With too many unknown variables relative to the costs associated with this plan, Somers Point is unable to tell its taxpayers that the county proposal is not going to cost the city more than that of the current court.
The plan would require 11 specific towns to sign onto the project in order for Somers Point to receive the projected savings of $187,000. However, the county cannot confirm that these 10 other towns will commit to this proposal. A reduction of the 11 will result in a reduction in these purported savings. Without knowing the number of towns which will commit to participating, the county is unable to state how many employees will be needed to staff the court.
To date, the county has been unable to provide what these employees would even be paid. It is yet unknown how many judges, prosecutors and public defenders would be needed, or what their rate of pay would be. It has been represented that there will be no need for health benefits for these individuals since they will be part-time. However, there is no exigency plan in place, except charging the towns more money, if health benefits are ultimately required to be paid due to staffing issues.
It is due to these concerns that the city has elected to not participate in this proposed plan at this time. Perhaps in the future it will. Not mentioned in the editorial is the fact that when a city joins the countywide system, it is signing on for at least two years (the original figure was five years). The reality is that once disbanded, it would be near impossible for a city to restart up a municipal court.
The city’s decision to wait and see how this project operates and its cost is a prudent one under the circumstances. Normally, The Press would criticize a municipality for entering into a contract with so much uncertainty. Since the city can elect to participate at a later time, it will continue to monitor the progress of the system to see if it ultimately would be a benefit for it to join the county program.
Joseph T. McCarrie Jr. is a Somers Point councilman at large.