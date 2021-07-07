Its concerns unanswered, Somers Point passes on combined court for now, by Joseph T. McCarrie Jr.

To date, the county has been unable to provide what these employees would even be paid. It is yet unknown how many judges, prosecutors and public defenders would be needed, or what their rate of pay would be. It has been represented that there will be no need for health benefits for these individuals since they will be part-time. However, there is no exigency plan in place, except charging the towns more money, if health benefits are ultimately required to be paid due to staffing issues.

It is due to these concerns that the city has elected to not participate in this proposed plan at this time. Perhaps in the future it will. Not mentioned in the editorial is the fact that when a city joins the countywide system, it is signing on for at least two years (the original figure was five years). The reality is that once disbanded, it would be near impossible for a city to restart up a municipal court.

The city’s decision to wait and see how this project operates and its cost is a prudent one under the circumstances. Normally, The Press would criticize a municipality for entering into a contract with so much uncertainty. Since the city can elect to participate at a later time, it will continue to monitor the progress of the system to see if it ultimately would be a benefit for it to join the county program.

Joseph T. McCarrie Jr. is a Somers Point councilman at large.