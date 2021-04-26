It was inevitable that COVID-19 health crisis would work its way into N.J. politics

As COVID-19 slowly loosens its lethal grip on New Jersey, focus turns to life in a post-pandemic environment and whether the dramatic changes of the past 14 months will continue or disappear in a surge toward normalcy.
The metrics by which the impact of the virus is measured — infections, hospitalizations and fatalities — are trending in a favorable direction amid cautious optimism that with warmer weather and the increase in vaccinations, the state will emerge battered and saddened but on the cusp of a resumption of what daily life was like before March 2020.
Schools will welcome all students back to classroom instruction in September, restaurants will once again schedule reservations and deal with waiting lines, theaters and sports venues will welcome capacity crowds, and birthday observances, weddings, family reunions and just hanging out will be celebratory events.
There will be reminders, though — many people will continue to wear masks and the specter of nearly 900,000 infected and more than 25,000 dead will be a constant presence.
But, what of the future?
With hope on the horizon, a debate is gaining strength over whether those millions already inoculated should be required to possess a document attesting to it as a prerequisite for admittance to venues, commercial establishments or public facilities which host large gatherings.
The so-called “vaccination certificates” have become flash points in a dispute between those who consider them an added layer of protection (similar to masks and social distancing) and those who believe it is an unwarranted government overreach, an invasion of privacy dangerously open to abuse.
Providing certificates or other documentation as evidence of vaccination against highly communicable diseases is hardly a groundbreaking step.
For decades, New Jersey’s public schools have required records of vaccinations against diptheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, measles, mumps, rubella chickenpox, hepatitis B and meningococcal as a condition of enrollment. Periodic booster shots are mandated as well, all records are preserved and annual reports are submitted to state and local health departments.
The regulations are explicit: Absent a religious or medical exemption, enrollment shall be denied to students without proof of vaccinations.
Clearly, there is a difference between assuring the well-being of a child and a demand for the same from millions of adults who merely wish to attend a movie theater or a baseball game or spend a Saturday afternoon browsing a supermarket.
Those wary of intrusions on personal privacy argue the certificates threaten personal freedoms, expose private health data and are of dubious constitutionality.
Legislation has been introduced to prohibit state or local governments from ordering private businesses to require customers to produce proof of vaccination.
It’s likely the issue will play out in the coming months with no definitive resolution. In other words, neither mandate nor prohibition will be imposed, leaving the decision in the hands of business proprietors and stadium, arena or theater owners.
There is still no cure for the virus and its mutations will continue to pose new challenges to the state’s public health system.
It is likely that the millions who’ve been vaccinated will be lining up once again in six months to receive booster protection.
It was inevitable that the most serious public health crisis in a century would work its way into the state’s politics.
Gov. Phil Murphy’s been criticized over his unilateral approach (declaring public health emergencies each month) and his decisions to lockdown virtually all business activity and impose severe restrictions which effectively confined millions to their homes.
The jolt to the economy and the soaring unemployment rate were devastating. Murphy stood fast and enjoyed majority support for his insistence that he was motivated by protecting the public and, despite the upheaval, never wavered from his belief that the disease would be conquered.
The issue will be subjected to overheated campaign rhetoric, particularly at the gubernatorial level where Murphy’s record will be assailed as needlessly punitive and costly and defended as the kind of strong leadership which brought the state through an unprecedented crisis.
New Jerseyans, a notoriously cranky and independent lot, will decide on their own whether to patronize establishments with certificate policies — pro or con — and leave the free marketplace as the ultimate decider of their patrons’ behavior.
It may turn out to be that rarest of political outcomes, the one in which the competing factions can each say, “I told you so.”
Carl Golden is a senior contributing analyst with the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University.