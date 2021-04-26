It was inevitable that COVID-19 health crisis would work its way into N.J. politics

Legislation has been introduced to prohibit state or local governments from ordering private businesses to require customers to produce proof of vaccination.

It’s likely the issue will play out in the coming months with no definitive resolution. In other words, neither mandate nor prohibition will be imposed, leaving the decision in the hands of business proprietors and stadium, arena or theater owners.

There is still no cure for the virus and its mutations will continue to pose new challenges to the state’s public health system.

It is likely that the millions who’ve been vaccinated will be lining up once again in six months to receive booster protection.

It was inevitable that the most serious public health crisis in a century would work its way into the state’s politics.

Gov. Phil Murphy’s been criticized over his unilateral approach (declaring public health emergencies each month) and his decisions to lockdown virtually all business activity and impose severe restrictions which effectively confined millions to their homes.