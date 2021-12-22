 Skip to main content
Is it any surprise young people are down in the dumps? by Michael Smolens
It was a warning as stark as it was rare: Young people are facing a mental health crisis.

In issuing the advisory, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said young people already were facing considerable stress before the coronavirus pandemic, but their mental health has become worse since the spread of COVID-19 upended life beginning in March 2020.

He may not have needed the latest Harvard Youth Poll to reach the conclusion that increasing numbers of young people are down on things or, rather, that things are bringing them down. But the survey gave considerable detail about what’s bothering people ages 18 to 29 and how they’re feeling.

They’ve lived through repeated economic challenges — the severe recession, the pandemic recession and now inflation. Climate change presents an existential threat to their future and now another wave of COVID-19 has rolled in. The country seems racked by political strife and social divisions.

Polls show trends and majority views don’t reflect how everyone feels. And despite the grim results, a Harvard student involved with the poll suggested young people are resilient and seek to persevere.

“Right now, young Americans are confronting worries on many fronts. Concerns about our collective future — with regard to democracy, climate change, and mental health — also feel very personal,” said Jing-Jing Shen, student chair of the Harvard Public Opinion Project.

“Yet, amidst all of this uncertainty, and especially coming out of the isolation imposed by the pandemic, young people have come to even more deeply value their communities and connections with others, not only in contending with these crises but also in striving for a meaningful life.”

A bit of optimism can be gleaned from the poll, but you have to dig to find it: A third of those surveyed say they remain politically engaged and 56% say they are definitely or likely voting in 2022. (Turnout among 18- to 29-year-olds in 2018, the last midterm election, was 36% — up from 20% in 2014, according to the Census Bureau.)

The enthusiasm to vote in part may come from a belief in — and a desire to bolster — democracy. A majority of young people see the institution faltering.

Only 7% surveyed in the Harvard poll considered the United States a “healthy democracy.” Twenty-seven percent called the nation a “somewhat functioning democracy,” 39% said it is a “democracy in trouble” and 13% said America is a “failed democracy.”

Fifty-seven percent said it is “very important” that America is a democracy while 21% considered it “somewhat important.” Seven percent either said democracy is “not very important” or “not at all important.”

About a third of the young people thought they were more concerned about the future of the country than their parents are, with a little more than a third who believed they feel the same way their parents do.

Fifty-five percent said they don’t think the government is doing enough about climate change, though there was a considerable partisan split: 71% of Democrats held that view compared with 27% of Republicans and 56% of independents.

In contrast to the conduct on Capitol Hill, young Americans value compromise over confrontation, according to the poll, by a 2-1 ratio.

“When they look at the America they will soon inherit, they see a democracy and climate in peril — and Washington as more interested in confrontation than compromise,” said poll director John Della Volpe. “Despite this, they seem as determined as ever to fight for the change they seek.”

A different survey of the same age group in the spring of 2020 supported the last part of his comment. The poll by the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement showed young people strongly believed they can make a difference: 83% said they believe young people have the power to change the country.

Nearly 80% said the pandemic helped them realize that politics impact their everyday lives. That survey was conducted in conjunction with Tish College at Tufts University.

Surgeon General Murthy was not concerned about what young people think about politics, but what’s going on inside their heads.

The Harvard poll gives good reason why: 51% said they had felt “down, depressed, and hopeless” at least several times in the last two weeks. Women reported feeling that way much more than men, 61% to 42%. Twenty-five percent said they had thoughts of self-harm in the previous two weeks. Women had those feelings more than men by 9 percentage points.

When asked what impacted their mental health, the top five responses from the young people surveyed were: school or work (34%), personal relationships (29%), self-image (27%), economic concerns (25%) and the coronavirus (24%).

Murthy told National Public Radio that in 2019, one in three high school students reported persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness — an increase of 40% from a decade before. Suicide rates among people ages 10 to 24 during that time went up by more than half.

“We’re asking for individuals to take action to change how we think and talk about mental health so people with mental health struggles know that they have nothing to be ashamed of and it’s OK to ask for help,” he said.

This is something that can’t wait, he added, until the pandemic is over.

