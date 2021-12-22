Is it any surprise young people are down in the dumps? by Michael Smolens

About a third of the young people thought they were more concerned about the future of the country than their parents are, with a little more than a third who believed they feel the same way their parents do.

Fifty-five percent said they don’t think the government is doing enough about climate change, though there was a considerable partisan split: 71% of Democrats held that view compared with 27% of Republicans and 56% of independents.

In contrast to the conduct on Capitol Hill, young Americans value compromise over confrontation, according to the poll, by a 2-1 ratio.

“When they look at the America they will soon inherit, they see a democracy and climate in peril — and Washington as more interested in confrontation than compromise,” said poll director John Della Volpe. “Despite this, they seem as determined as ever to fight for the change they seek.”

A different survey of the same age group in the spring of 2020 supported the last part of his comment. The poll by the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement showed young people strongly believed they can make a difference: 83% said they believe young people have the power to change the country.