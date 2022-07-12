 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Inflation ate your free lunch, but you’re still better off, by Allison Schrager

  • 0
Whamond

Believe it or not, we live in the best of times. It’s been a crazy few decades, with a pandemic, rising inequality, slowing growth and productivity, and major changes in the economy. But generally, most people experienced huge gains in living standards.

We shudder to think what life was like in the 1980s or 90s, when air-conditioning was still a luxury, as were dishwashers; people had to defrost their freezers, we were tied to landlines, and homes had only one or two televisions — and they weren’t even flatscreens. The smartphone may not be the game changer that indoor plumbing was, but just stop and count all the ways it’s smoothed out the kinks in your daily struggle.

In the same way the first waves of industrialization made consumer goods (clothing, housewares) cheaper and more accessible, the tech boom made services that were once luxuries (car services, delivery, handymen, digital butlers) widely available and contributed to rising prosperity. It’s indisputable that our standards of living are remarkably higher than they used to be.

People are also reading…

Here’s the bad news: We’ve basically been living a free lunch and now it’s about to end. And that means a drop in our living standards, at least for the next few years.

The Atlantic’s Derek Thompson recently wrote that we have been under-paying for many services we now take for granted. That $10 Uber ride never really made sense when you thought about the cost of fuel and labor. The same is true for food delivery and other app-services that became a way of life for many urban dwellers. Many of the tech firms that supplied these services lost money to keep prices down, gain customers and dominate their markets.

In the tech world, network effects are valuable, but it’s not clear what the long-term business model was for many app-based services. Perhaps they planned to increase prices once they drove off competition. Or maybe they believed that with enough volume, even negative profits would turn positive.

Such concerns were not top of mind in an era of very low interest rates. Investors — often venture capital firms — flush with cheap capital and public-sector pension money (which we are all on the hook for), were hungry for risky long-shots. If a few of those long-shots paid off big, everyone would still make money.

So they were willing to tolerate losses if their investments could demonstrate a growing market share. Except then the pandemic hit and labor wasn’t so cheap anymore. Then interest rates started to increase and tolerance for losing money evaporated. So now what was once a $10 car ride is $50.

Low rates didn’t just allow investors to sustain money-losing tech ventures. They also meant companies could bulk up on corporate debt, which subsidized even more cheap services. Before the pandemic, Netflix earned a junk bond rating because it took on so much debt to offer endless content. Now higher rates have increased the cost in borrowing and subscriptions have declined, so we’ll all have to watch ads (effectively a tax on our time) or pay more every month.

Inflation is the other shoe to drop. Alexis Leondis wrote a rage-inducing column recently on “drip-pricing.” This is when we are charged extra fees for things that used to be included in the price, from picking your airline seat to paying for credit card transactions. Now with higher inflation, firms are trying new, more opaque way to pass on their costs to customers. But even if inflation goes back down, many of these fees will probably remain. And if you’re suddenly paying “fuel surcharges” and “kitchen appreciation fees,” you probably won’t be indulging quite as often.

This means that, in addition to the inflation we’re already experiencing, we’re going to start paying for things that were previously subsidized by low rates and low price growth. Odds are, prices for these services will never be so cheap again. Rates and prices are going up and may stay higher for the foreseeable future. So unless you have unlimited money, things like car services will become a luxury again. This is an unambiguous fall in living standards: Instead of getting more, we’ll get less, and it will be painful.

Take heart. It may not last forever. I don’t know what will happen to interest rates or if future consumption might be subsidized. But I am optimistic that new, even-better technology and rising prosperity are in our long-term future.

It may feel like a small consolation now, but all this new technology did make us better off. Even without the subsidy of low interest rates, we still have more choices and cheaper services than we did 20 or 30 years ago. Perhaps people hate loss so much that it’s worse to lose a subsidized Uber than to have never Ubered at all. But I don’t think so.

Allison Schrager is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering economics and a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Let’s replace cancel culture with a culture of honesty, by Emilie Kao

Let’s replace cancel culture with a culture of honesty, by Emilie Kao

Upon leaving the Constitutional Convention, Benjamin Franklin told his fellow citizens that it had produced “a Republic, if you can keep it.” His answer contained a warning that still resonates. The continued success of America’s journey depends on our ability to settle our domestic political disagreements through dialogue rather than force. But recent trends are dismaying. “Cancel culture” ...

Don't be afraid to prosecute Trump, by John M. Crisp

Don't be afraid to prosecute Trump, by John M. Crisp

In the face of growing evidence that former President Donald Trump violated laws and the Constitution in his effort to stay in office after the 2020 election, should he be prosecuted? This is the wrong question. The right question is: Are we able to justify NOT prosecuting him? The answer seems obvious: In a nation that aspires to operate according to the rule of law, if one breaks the law, ...

On the idea’s 30th anniversary, could our governors stop corporate giveaways? by Michael D. Farren and James Hohman

On the idea’s 30th anniversary, could our governors stop corporate giveaways? by Michael D. Farren and James Hohman

Thirty years ago this summer, two former governors—Michigan’s John Engler and Illinois’ Jim Edgar—arrived at the National Governors Association meeting with a radical idea: that states band together and stop handing taxpayer-funded subsidies to private businesses. The idea fizzled, and we’ve since seen ever-increasing corporate handouts. As governors convene this year, support for a change is ...

Are Joe Biden and Dianne Feinstein too old to do their jobs?, by Nicholas Goldberg

Are Joe Biden and Dianne Feinstein too old to do their jobs?, by Nicholas Goldberg

In last week's issue of New York magazine, two photos of Sen. Dianne Feinstein are laid out side by side. In the first, from 1971, she is smiling broadly, hair bobbed, wearing pearls — the first female president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. She's about 38 years old. On the facing page is Feinstein today, half a century later, in almost the same pose and pearls, but now her face ...

Elon Musk is not the populist he pretends to be, by Isaac Lozano

Elon Musk is not the populist he pretends to be, by Isaac Lozano

In the latest chronicles of Big Tech’s most contentious tycoon — Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla, founder of SpaceX and self-described “free speech absolutist” — the illusion of a populist hero is flickering. Earlier this month, several workers at SpaceX were fired after issuing a letter criticizing Musk for his online antics, labeling him a frequent source of “distraction and ...

Supreme Court has taken climate policy control from EPA, by Noah Feldman

Supreme Court has taken climate policy control from EPA, by Noah Feldman

By a 6-3 vote, the Supreme Court has held that the Environmental Protection Agency lacks authority to order reduced emissions to fight climate change. Yes, you read that right. In an opinion by Chief Justice John Roberts, the conservative justices said that Congress had not authorized a 2015 rule adopted by the agency aimed at shifting energy use from coal to natural gas and from fossil fuels ...

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News