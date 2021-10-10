 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How many vaccinations before job threats and mandates stop? by Tom Wrobleski
0 comments

How many vaccinations before job threats and mandates stop? by Tom Wrobleski

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When will enough be enough?

The United States hit a big milestone recently with the White House announcing that 75% of adult Americans had gotten at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine.

Remember when President Joe Biden predicted that 70% of Americans would have a dose by July 4? That was supposed to be the date of our independence from COVID-19. It hasn’t worked that way.

It seems the opposite, even with three-quarters of adults out there having gotten at least one shot.

New York City is bracing for a teacher shortage because some instructors refuse to get vaccinated despite Mayor Bill de Blasio’s mandate that they do so. Hospitals and nursing homes have faced the same staffing problem.

Mandating that workers get vaccinated has ticked up vaccination rates a bit. But the demand has also stiffened the resolve of those who don’t want the jab.

The New York State vaccination numbers are encouraging as well. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office reported that 12 million of a total of 19 million New York state residents were fully vaccinated.

The state’s seven-day test positivity rate was 2.91% recenlty. New York City’s number was 1.91%. These aren’t “the sky is falling” numbers.

Millions of people across the United States have gotten at least one shot of the vaccine. Millions more are fully vaccinated. Others who survived COVID have some natural immunity.

But the pandemic finish line seems farther away than ever. We’re still acting like this is the same full-blown public health crisis we saw last year, when the metrics were far, far worse.

Drug makers are now hyping COVID vaccines for kids, even though the number of virus-affected children remains slim.

Yes, for decades we’ve mandated that kids get a variety of vaccines in order to attend school. But it’s been for diseases that are far more harmful to kids than COVID-19 has proven to be and for illnesses far more prevalent among children.

And that’s all a far cry from telling adults that they must be vaccinated or they will lose their jobs.

When will enough be enough? When will we have vaccinated enough people to do away with the mandates and the structures and the job threats?

We’ve gone from looking to vaccine enough people so that the population is protected from the virus to mandating that everyone get vaccinated.

That’s a big change. And it’s coming from the same government officials, from Biden on down, who earlier in the pandemic told us that there would be no vaccine mandates, that the government couldn’t force people to get the jab.

The pharmaceutical companies are also ready to roll out booster shots, making you wonder if this is going to be the new pandemic dividing line: Sure, you’ve been vaccinated. But have you gotten all your boosters?

You also have to wonder if we’re aiming our anti-COVID weapons at the right targets.

In a recent period of a bit over a month, my Long Island county reported that people 60 years old and older made up 80% of hospitalizations. The biggest share was those over 80 years of age.

Also making up a big chunk of hospitalizations were those with underlying conditions or illnesses that made them more vulnerable to the virus.

In other words, the same cohort that suffered the most during COVID’s first wave are among those suffering now. I suspect the same is true elsewhere.

Shouldn’t we focus on protecting them instead of trying to vaccinate each and every last American?

Tom Wrobleski wrote this for the Staten Island Advance in New York.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Columnists

Obvious lie abut troops not like young Biden, by Martin Schram

Riding the train home to Delaware at day’s end, long ago, my old pal Joe, then a young senator, would surely have wanted to discuss any momentous happening that America had seen on the TV news. Especially if it was news about how yet another president had mindlessly trapped himself into telling an obvious lie on TV – and only made it worse the more he tried to make it better as the interview ...

Columnists

Line of 'cocaine' at a party may be a fentanyl overdose, by Robin Abcarian

LOS ANGELES — Earlier this month, in a house on a Venice canal, three people who reportedly thought they were using cocaine died after apparently ingesting the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl. A fourth person was hospitalized and survived. Stories about accidental overdose deaths involving fentanyl are becoming increasingly common. There is no way of knowing, of course, but it is possible ...

Value found in records, antennas in rebirth of analog-era media, by Adam Thierer
Columnists

Value found in records, antennas in rebirth of analog-era media, by Adam Thierer

Against all odds, analog-era media products once left for dead are making miraculous comebacks. For decades, vinyl records, turntables, broadcast TV antennas, and even printed books seemed destined for the dustbin of technological history. Many of us threw away our record collections and antennas and began migrating from physical books to digital ones. Now, these older technologies are ...

Columnists

With rising obesity rates, kids are paying the price for short-sighted COVID policies, by Cynthia M. Allen

FORT WORTH, Texas — When the story of the COVID-19 pandemic is written, it will need to include several chapters — perhaps several volumes — about the unintended consequences of our actions taken in response. From how closing schools to stem viral spread has resulted in significant and serious learning loss, particularly for the most vulnerable student populations; to how paranoia about kids ...

Columnists

Is Biden’s economic plan actually a good idea? by Tyler Cowen

If the biggest news is what’s not being talked about, then my candidate for the most neglected story would be President Joe Biden’s plan for $3.5 trillion in new government spending. Crazy as my hypothesis may seem, given all the stuff about Biden’s agenda on the internet, there has been remarkably little policy debate about it, and remarkably little attempt to persuade the American public ...

After a quake, crawling out alive won’t be enough, by Lucy Jones
Columnists

After a quake, crawling out alive won’t be enough, by Lucy Jones

Seeing the pictures of damage from the magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Haiti makes me think once again about what California will be like after our next big urban earthquake. Because we have, and mostly enforce, well-designed “life safety” building codes, we will be able to crawl out alive from any building built to those modern standards, and the death toll will be comparatively small. But ...

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News