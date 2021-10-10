How many vaccinations before job threats and mandates stop? by Tom Wrobleski

But the pandemic finish line seems farther away than ever. We’re still acting like this is the same full-blown public health crisis we saw last year, when the metrics were far, far worse.

Drug makers are now hyping COVID vaccines for kids, even though the number of virus-affected children remains slim.

Yes, for decades we’ve mandated that kids get a variety of vaccines in order to attend school. But it’s been for diseases that are far more harmful to kids than COVID-19 has proven to be and for illnesses far more prevalent among children.

And that’s all a far cry from telling adults that they must be vaccinated or they will lose their jobs.

When will enough be enough? When will we have vaccinated enough people to do away with the mandates and the structures and the job threats?

We’ve gone from looking to vaccine enough people so that the population is protected from the virus to mandating that everyone get vaccinated.

That’s a big change. And it’s coming from the same government officials, from Biden on down, who earlier in the pandemic told us that there would be no vaccine mandates, that the government couldn’t force people to get the jab.