 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How civil forfeiture makes it harder for cops to do their jobs, by Dan Greenberg

  • 0

Every year, law enforcement officers seize billions of dollars in cash and property from the public. Mostly, these seizures take place without any proof of criminal conduct and are based solely on suspicion, and they typically lead to the government taking ownership of these assets.

Public criticism of this practice — known as civil forfeiture — is regularly countered by law enforcement agencies themselves: They argue that seizure and forfeiture help fund police and prosecutorial budgets. These debates often end in stalemates, pitting the tragedy of people who have done nothing wrong yet are losing their property against the importance of supporting adequate law enforcement budgets.

But now a new autobiography, “Why Cops Should Be Chasing the Bad Guys, Not the Big Bucks: A Former Prosecutor Explains How Civil Forfeiture Undermines America’s Criminal Justice System,” makes a compelling case that civil forfeiture damages law enforcement itself. A longtime prosecutor’s experience with civil forfeiture spurred his own growing realization that the process itself was corrupt and corrupting.

People are also reading…

The author describes what happened when two local patrolmen detained a speeding motorist. They searched the car, discovering cash and cocaine worth tens of thousands of dollars. The prosecutor wanted to interview the motorist before offering anything like a plea bargain so that the source of the contraband could be determined. But that interview never took place because soon after the arrest, the suspect’s lawyer made a settlement offer consisting of the surrender of the contraband, a generous cash payment to the government and no jail time.

The cops, who regularly advocated jail time for wrongdoers, didn’t ask for it this time. Instead, they urged the prosecutor to accept the settlement offer. Why?

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Eventually, he realized that his law enforcement colleagues were responding to a troubling incentive: in that situation, the cops’ pursuit of better-funded police budgets seemed to outweigh their interest in getting wrongdoers off the streets.

Ultimately, the author became a federal prosecutor, and his autobiography describes how prosecution at the federal level initially seemed immune to these pressures. But then he began to understand how civil forfeiture created a new set of perverse incentives at the federal level.

As a federal prosecutor, the author spent months supervising drug investigations, and many of those investigations involved wiretaps, cooperating officers from multiple jurisdictions, and the guarded exchange of information between law enforcement allies. As the scope of the investigation widened, more jurisdictions got pulled in.

One day, that meant trouble because one team of law enforcement officers suddenly got word that a sizable amount of cash was being transported from one place to another. The cash hoard wasn’t really that much from the perspective of a major drug dealer. But it meant a lot for law enforcement officers who were rewarded for expanding their budgets.

A crew of officers decided they would be appreciated more by their colleagues for a cash seizure than for patiently playing a part in a multi-district (and, indeed, multi-national) drug investigation. But when the officers sprang into action, burst down the door and grabbed the money, that seizure was a lot like a deer hunter firing a gun that scares off all the other animals. The investigation’s other targets — who correctly read the signals produced by an otherwise inexplicable police raid — started disposing of their phones, destroying evidence and fleeing the country. Because of greed, a major investigation was damaged.

For cops and prosecutors to do their jobs effectively, their motives must be beyond suspicion. But looking at the effect of civil forfeiture on law enforcement, this prosecutor’s firsthand experience suggests that we’re not there yet.

Dan Greenberg is a lawyer, former state legislator and author of a new report for the Competitive Enterprise Institute on civil asset forfeiture.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The real reasons your family is sick right now, by Faye Flam

The real reasons your family is sick right now, by Faye Flam

Something is altering the normal seasonal currents of cold and flu viruses. They slowed to a trickle during the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic only to blast through human populations this year. Some public health experts have called it a “tripledemic,” but it might even be described as a quadrupledemic. In the Northern Hemisphere, flu began surging in October, months before its normal ...

Sleep is getting more respect — as a way to increase productivity, by Jennifer Mundt

Sleep is getting more respect — as a way to increase productivity, by Jennifer Mundt

Sleep is finally having its moment. I’m a sleep researcher and clinician, and it’s exhilarating to see broader recognition that sleep is important, yet I am often dismayed about the framing of why sleep is valuable. Messages equating sleep with laziness have long been woven into our cultural consciousness, with aphorisms such as “I’ll sleep when I’m dead” and “the early bird gets the worm” ...

Time for pro-life policymakers to go on offense, by Melanie Israel and Jay Richards

Time for pro-life policymakers to go on offense, by Melanie Israel and Jay Richards

The GOP finally managed to take control of the House of Representatives. So, what should pro-life lawmakers do to advance their cause in the next Congress? Some may be tempted to avoid this topic altogether, as too many Republicans did for the last several months. But silence isn’t an acceptable strategy. Instead, they should go on offense and advance policies that protect innocent unborn life ...

Rocky road ahead leading House for McCarthy, by Carl P. Leubsdorf

Rocky road ahead leading House for McCarthy, by Carl P. Leubsdorf

For the past two years, Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi has conducted a political science class in how to manage the House of Representatives with a bare four-seat majority. The result, backed by a Democratic White House and Senate, has been a spate of significant bipartisan legislation – a long-sought infrastructure bill and measures spurring domestic chips production, expanding veterans’ ...

New Trump special prosecutor isn’t the Mueller sequel, by Noah Feldman

New Trump special prosecutor isn’t the Mueller sequel, by Noah Feldman

To no one’s surprise, Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special prosecutor, Jack Smith, to investigate former President Donald Trump. You might think that you’ve seen this movie before. But there’s little reason to think this will be a repeat of the Robert Mueller investigation that declined to bring charges against Trump. Charges are more likely this time around — though that ...

Trump running in 2024 is a dream come true for Democrats. He's the weakest candidate out there, by George Skelton

Trump running in 2024 is a dream come true for Democrats. He's the weakest candidate out there, by George Skelton

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Our long national nightmare is … continuing. Apologies for stealing and twisting President Gerald Ford's famous 1974 line about the Nixon nightmare finally being over. The Trump nightmare still disturbs us, disgorging the egomaniac's negativism and allowing us no rest from his divisiveness. But it's now the Republican Party's nightmare more than the Democrats'. For ...

Fight poverty, not income inequality, by Tyler Cowen

Fight poverty, not income inequality, by Tyler Cowen

Wealth and income inequality have recently gone down in the U.S. and other parts of the West, and the decline has been going on for the better part of the last decade. Yet it is not clear, to me at least, whether this is something to celebrate. The recent decrease should come as no surprise. Markets are well below their late 2021 levels, and the wealthy hold a disproportionate share of the ...

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News