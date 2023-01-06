Holocaust documentary helps Americans face wrongs and right them, by Rabbi Michael Feshbach

We write this letter, as Jewish clergy, and religious and civil rights leaders in our community, in response to the recent guest commentary by Rep. Jeff Van Drew, “Filmmaker disparages Holocaust-ending America.”

Van Drew writes about the positive role played by the United States in the world, now and in the past. About this, we strongly agree with his words.

But the main thrust of his article was a rebuke of those who criticize this country — focusing on the recent documentary by Ken Burns, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein: “America and the Holocaust.” He makes this attack on a series which he may not have seen, since he says “it’s been reported.” And he reacts strongly to the implication that there is now, and was in the 1930s and 1940s, deep racism and antisemitism in the United States. He accuses the filmmakers of “disgustingly” painting a negative portrait of the American people.

The events depicted in the series are well-documented. While it is certainly true that the majority of the American people were and are honorable, to deny history changes its veracity. Yes, American history is filled with noble people who labored to make this nation a force for justice. Yet it is also true that there were some who embraced the vilest racist sentiments.

Holding an idyllic fantasy of past does not make Americans great. We believe this weakens us instead. Embracing the truth of past mistakes enables us to enhance the present and build a better American tomorrow. Van Drew doesn’t acknowledge that discrimination in this country was rampant.

We believe there is much to cheer about this country. The United States has, and continues to be, a model of justice and righteousness in the world. The dedication of its troops and the devotion of its patriots have been a gift to all who treasure freedom. This is a source of pride.

Nevertheless, part of what is so positive about America is its ability to face faults, admit mistakes and ever grow towards that more perfect Union.

So the key question is what Americans do with their flaws. And here, we believe — and our tradition teaches — that honest self-assessment demands not turning away from the wrong that was done. Americans must shine light into the darkness, and work to do better.

In this regard, issues of racism and antisemitism alike have been and sadly remain stains on American history, and impediments to its aspirations. They clip the wings of our “better angels.”

The unique and “exceptional” role in the U.S. in the world is real — but part of what makes us Americans strong is our ability to unite in ways which embrace difference. What has held us back is the shadow of hate. We must be healthy enough — and mature enough — to admit this. It has been part of our story. And it is still here.

In the 1920s and 1930s, anti-immigrant sentiment did, in fact, restrict entry and cost the lives of many who might otherwise have been saved. Turning away the St. Louis, a ship of almost a thousand refugees from Nazi Germany, is but one example. The vicious voice of antisemitic Father Coughlin on the radio, and Henry Ford’s Dearborn Independent which spread antisemitic hatred, came close to drowning out the clarion call of the most noble and more welcoming American ideals. The unconscionable internment of Japanese Americans after Pearl Harbor is another dark stain on the honor of America. Downplaying these events is a danger to our highest aspirations.

In our own time, antisemitic attacks are on the rise again. Racism, despite real progress, remains deeply embedded.

In conclusion: there is much to celebrate. But working hard to fix our flaws and right our wrongs is not an attack on the nation. It is part of what makes us great.

As we approach a new year, may we find the right balance between pride and celebration, embracing truth, loving critique, candor and growth.