Government must do more to stop robocalls, by James Rosen

A bigger problem is the FTC’s paltry enforcement. Its website says the federal agency “takes aggressive legal action” against violators of the registry’s ban on unsolicited calls. Yet it has brought a mere 153 enforcement actions, or an average of 8.5 per year. While those suits have recovered $292 million in civil penalties or restitution, you don’t have to be a math whizz to realize that the chances of violators being punished are almost nil.

The entire annual budget of the Federal Trade Commission is $308 million. Tasked with big-ticket responsibilities ranging from overseeing bankruptcy claims to enforcing antitrust laws, oversight of the Do Not Call Registry is a relatively small part of its portfolio.

The single most compelling statistic for arguing in favor of stronger federal action against robocalls is this: The FTC receives 19,000 complaints a day — from people whose numbers are already on the Do Not Call Registry. A full 78% of the complaints are about robocalls.

With the government already spending trillions of dollars on controlling the coronavirus pandemic, fighting climate change and combatting terrorism (just to name a few of its more daunting tasks), it is unrealistic to ask lawmakers to give the FTC the huge amounts of increased funding that would be necessary to really clamp down on robocalls.