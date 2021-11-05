Google's part in killing local-news media revealed, by Brier Dudley

Sometimes news breaks at just the right time.

Recently a reader wrote to say he’s skeptical of government support for newspapers that I’ve argued for in columns. He loves newspapers but believes they should be able to “stand on their own two feet.”

I agree with the sentiment. But there’s more to the story, as shown by news that emerged about Google’s self-serving manipulation of the digital advertising marketplace, just as I was composing a reply.

Before I go further, here’s an excerpt of the note:

“Hi, I’m writing about your articles promoting state support for newspapers. I have always subscribed to my daily local newspaper no matter where I’ve lived for the past 50 yrs. Every single day. It’s obviously part of my daily routine and life. I firmly believe in the importance of journalism, especially investigative (as long as done without bias or agenda, which seems to be rare these days). But I also believe in the need for organizations/corporations to stand on their own two feet and not rely on government support and am especially concerned that government support will inevitably lead to subtle or overt biases in reporting.”