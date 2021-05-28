Good and bad reasons to reject Trumpism, by Adam Sullivan

Advancing worthy interests abroad and promoting freedom through the application of power sounds a lot like the talking points that got us into and prolonged the conflict in Iraq. And Afghanistan. And Iraq the other times. And Vietnam. And Korea.

In a haphazard way, Trump challenged the conservative consensus that America ought to be the center of world politics, whatever force necessary. The people who thought we could administer democracy to the world at the tip of a Hellfire missile didn’t take kindly to it.

It’s hard to shake the feeling that some of Trump’s most prominent GOP critics might have been pacified if he had been more aggressive in Syria, courted conflict with Iran and shut up about wanting to pull troops out of Afghanistan.

Miles Taylor, a former Trump staffer and lead organizer of the Call for American Renewal, in 2018 wrote a guest column, which at the time was anonymous, in the New York Times blasting then-President Trump. He explained how he and other skeptics in the administration — “adults in the room,” as he put it — were subverting Trump.

Taylor dedicated more words to foreign policy in the bombshell op-ed than to any other issue. He tried to rekindle Cold War tension and called for a more aggressive posture against Russia.