Get vaccinated, maintain virus-control habits to help end pandemic, by Lori Herndon

As spring approaches — and with it the hope of a new season — we reflect on the somber milestone we passed earlier this month: the anniversary of the first recorded COVID-19 case in New Jersey on March 4, 2020.
A few weeks later in March, AtlantiCare saw its first confirmed COVID-19 patient. We had no way of knowing then how dramatically our lives would change in the next 12 months.
From the initial surge through the recent peak, this virus has tested us at every turn. As health-care professionals, we are proud of the community’s resilience and ability to persevere through difficult circumstances.
Just as this time of year is a season of renewal, there are encouraging indications that we may soon begin the return to a pre-pandemic way of life. This is led by ongoing efforts to vaccinate the community, and we are grateful for the opportunity to serve the community in partnership with the state at the Atlantic County Mega-Vaccination Site in the Atlantic City Convention Center.
When the Convention Center site opened in January, it was able to administer a few hundred doses per day. It has grown substantially since. It is currently providing 3,100 shots per day. Soon, that number will approach 6,000.
AtlantiCare’s commitment extends far beyond collaborating on the mega-site, where team members are there every day to give vaccine and guide people through the process. As an organization, we are advocates for diversity, equity and inclusion. As a result, we have mobilized to ensure we are doing our part to bridge gaps in vaccine accessibility.
For example: • Our Federally Qualified Health Center in Atlantic City is vaccinating its patients and other Atlantic City residents. • Members of our employee resource groups — committees working to promote diversity at AtlantiCare and beyond — have performed community outreach that has led to hundreds of elderly residents in underserved communities getting vaccinated. • Working with the state, we have received an allotment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the homeless community.
Combined with our work at the Convention Center, these efforts are generating the momentum needed to propel us toward brighter days.
Despite our progress, this is no time to relax. The behaviors that have brought us to this point — wearing a mask, limiting gatherings, following physical distancing — are more important than ever. Even after receiving the vaccine it is possible to get COVID-19, but we know from the science that no matter which vaccine you receive — Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson — it will prevent you from getting seriously ill if you are infected.
This is why getting vaccinated is so important. If you remain hesitant about receiving the vaccine, talk about it with a health-care professional. They can answer your questions and alleviate any concerns you may have.
We all want to snap our fingers and make everything better. We want to hug again. See each other smile again. Watch our children have the ability to just be kids again.
One vaccination at a time, we are getting closer to ending this pandemic. Throughout this ordeal, we have been awed by the compassion of our health-care team and the public’s commitment to joining us in this battle against COVID-19. We need to keep this up to finally return to the activities and traditions we love.
Remember, better days are ahead and we will get there the same way we’ve reached this point: together.
Lori Herndon, of Brigantine, is president and CEO of AtlantiCare.