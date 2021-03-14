Get vaccinated, maintain virus-control habits to help end pandemic, by Lori Herndon

As spring approaches — and with it the hope of a new season — we reflect on the somber milestone we passed earlier this month: the anniversary of the first recorded COVID-19 case in New Jersey on March 4, 2020.

A few weeks later in March, AtlantiCare saw its first confirmed COVID-19 patient. We had no way of knowing then how dramatically our lives would change in the next 12 months.

From the initial surge through the recent peak, this virus has tested us at every turn. As health-care professionals, we are proud of the community’s resilience and ability to persevere through difficult circumstances.

Just as this time of year is a season of renewal, there are encouraging indications that we may soon begin the return to a pre-pandemic way of life. This is led by ongoing efforts to vaccinate the community, and we are grateful for the opportunity to serve the community in partnership with the state at the Atlantic County Mega-Vaccination Site in the Atlantic City Convention Center.

When the Convention Center site opened in January, it was able to administer a few hundred doses per day. It has grown substantially since. It is currently providing 3,100 shots per day. Soon, that number will approach 6,000.