From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by ACUA
From our Publisher: Enjoy our award-winning news, sports coverage with free access this week
From our Publisher: Enjoy our award-winning news, sports coverage with free access this week

As a leading provider of news, information and advertising solutions in South Jersey, we are excited to announce that during the week of December 19th – December 26th, all members of our community will have unlimited and free access to our website at www.pressofatlanticcity.com. This program is presented in partnership with the Atlantic County Utilities Authority and it is one way we are giving back to the community during this holiday season.

Since our inception, The Press of Atlantic City has partnered with local businesses across our region to deliver the best in advertising, news coverage and sponsorships throughout our community. Our company’s greatest assets, by far, are the local communities we serve, and the people just like you who live in them. With a great partner like ACUA, we can present unlimited access for you and your families to stay up to date on all the events, news and information you need as you plan and gather for the holidays.

We have seen record-setting trends in page views, and users who are accessing our content both in our printed newspaper, and at www.pressofatlanticcity.com. When you log on, you can expect robust local content, photo galleries, videos and much, much more. We strive to cover the things that matter to you.

Our hope is that you take this week to enjoy all that The Press of Atlantic City has to offer. Thank you to ACUA for their partnership in making this possible. We would both like to wish you a happy holiday season, and a wonderful and joyous end to 2021.

Happy Holidays!

PAUL FARRELL

Farrell Press Publisher Paul Farrell

 DEAN HOFFMEYER / TIMES-DISPATCH
