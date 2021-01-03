Freeholder name changing to commissioner, but commitment and duties the same, by Maureen Kern

Effective Jan. 1 the title of “freeholder,” only used to represent county legislators in New Jersey, was eliminated and changed to “county commissioner” like many other county public officials throughout the nation.

To understand the role of a county commissioner, it is necessary to explain the function of county government. We are all generally familiar with government on the federal, state and municipal levels. However, county government, which is considered local, falls between the state and municipal levels.

Atlantic County, one of 21 counties in the state, covers almost 567 square miles and is comprised of 23 municipalities. Atlantic County government has a workforce of approximately 1,700 people and provides a myriad of services and programs to residents. Some of those services include but are not limited to maintenance of 375 miles of county roads, operation of a clinic and nursing and rehabilitation center, educational programs, as well as social, intergenerational, health and mental services for its nearly 280,000 residents (2010 census). To review all services and programs, go to www.atlantic-county.org or request a copy of “Atlantic County Guide to Services.”