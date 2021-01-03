Freeholder name changing to commissioner, but commitment and duties the same, by Maureen Kern

Effective Jan. 1 the title of “freeholder,” only used to represent county legislators in New Jersey, was eliminated and changed to “county commissioner” like many other county public officials throughout the nation.
To understand the role of a county commissioner, it is necessary to explain the function of county government. We are all generally familiar with government on the federal, state and municipal levels. However, county government, which is considered local, falls between the state and municipal levels.
Atlantic County, one of 21 counties in the state, covers almost 567 square miles and is comprised of 23 municipalities. Atlantic County government has a workforce of approximately 1,700 people and provides a myriad of services and programs to residents. Some of those services include but are not limited to maintenance of 375 miles of county roads, operation of a clinic and nursing and rehabilitation center, educational programs, as well as social, intergenerational, health and mental services for its nearly 280,000 residents (2010 census). To review all services and programs, go to www.atlantic-county.org or request a copy of “Atlantic County Guide to Services.”
Atlantic County operates under the executive form of government, which provides for a popularly elected executive responsible for the administration of county government. The county Board of Commissioners, consisting of nine members, is elected to staggered three-year terms with five representing districts and four elected at-large.
The Board of Commissioners performs all legislative actions on behalf of the county. The board is responsible for review and passage of approximately 700 resolutions annually that require the obligation of county funds or the adoption of policy through ordinances.
The board offers advice and consent on nominations to boards, commissions and authorities as well as department head and division director appointments. The board must also review and adopt the annual county operating budget.
Commissioners serve on a various ad hoc committees and also as liaisons to various county boards and commissions. Individually and collectively, the board responds to constituent queries and requests. The board has the power to conduct investigations and studies on matters of interest to the county.
We are looking forward to continuing our work on behalf of Atlantic County residents in 2021 as
county commissioners. Now more than ever, we have the responsibility to ensure that we are providing the services necessary, and driving for economic growth and prosperity in our County.
Maureen Kern, of Somers Point, is chairwoman of the Atlantic County Board of County Commissioners.