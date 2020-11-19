Fix for Route 40 flooding in A.C. on track despite pandemic, says Chris Brown

Then the pandemic hit, causing me concern that this project might be stalled. Since “energy and persistence conquer all things,” I called Commissioner Gutierrez-Scaccetti to prevent this project from being a casualty of COVID.

Thankfully, in talking with the commissioner, this project remains on course with the final design completion and award to the contractor still set for 2021; construction to start in spring 2022; and substantial completion of construction expected in spring 2025. In the meantime, NJDOT will be purchasing right of way to facilitate construction.

Of course, we have to make sure families and tourists can safely travel to and from Absecon Island during construction, which is why I worked with the commissioner to ensure NJDOT will keep three lanes out of four open during construction so there will not be a negative impact on travel times for working families and tourists.