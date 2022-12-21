Filmmaker tries to vilify America, which ended the Holocaust, by Rep. Jeff Van Drew

As Americans, it’s a question we hardly ever stop to ponder — “What would the world look like without the United States of America?” Perhaps we should. Especially at a time when there are so many out there trying to tell us there is nothing special or exceptional about the America we know and love.

What if those 56 brave souls never gathered in Philadelphia to sign the Declaration of Independence? What if on July 4th, 1776, the Continental Congress had voted to instead reaffirm our allegiance to the English crown? What if this Great American Experiment in self-governance never actually began?

The answer should come as a jarring reality check, but let’s not stop there.

It’s been reported that PBS recently released a so-called documentary titled, “The US and the Holocaust,” in which filmmaker Ken Burns disgustingly attempts to paint the American people as “anti-Semitic” and “racist” in the years that preceded World War II and even goes as far as to argue that it was our “outright xenophobia and hatred towards immigrants” that exacerbated the horrors of the Holocaust in Europe.

Seriously?

I grew up surrounded by the same members of the Greatest Generation that Burns now seeks to vilify. They were our friends and neighbors, teachers and coaches, coworkers and mentors. Millions of Americans representing every race, religion, color and creed who stepped forward to defend freedom in its darkest hour.

Burns and those who share his perversion of history should be asking themselves what if the Statue of Liberty never rose in New York Harbor and there was no America to escape to? Or, if as Winston Churchill put it, “the New World (America), with all its power and might,” never “steps forth to the rescue and the liberation of the old”? What if America actually was what they say? I guarantee you they wouldn’t like the answer. But, hey why let the truth get in the way of impressing your woke friends.

With each passing day, fewer and fewer of these heroes walk among us, so it is up to us to defend the legacy of our honored dead. They are the ones who ended the Holocaust and delivered Justice at Nuremberg for the Nazi’s crimes against humanity. They are the ones who stormed the beach at Normandy and liberated an entire continent. They are the ones who defeated true antisemitism and helped to re-establish the Jewish State of Israel for the first time in more than a thousand years.

Of course we must always root out true racism and antisemitism. The United States of America is always self-correcting and improving. We are always striving for a more perfect Union, but this false rewriting of history must end. Enough is enough. We are a good people and an exceptional nation that is always worth defending.