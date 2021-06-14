 Skip to main content
FDA's hasty approval of an unproven Alzheimer's drug is bad news, by Michael Hiltzik
FDA's hasty approval of an unproven Alzheimer's drug is bad news, by Michael Hiltzik

Alzheimers drug

A vial and packaging for the Biogen’s drug Aduhelm, approved last week by the FDA.

 Biogen via Associated Press

Call it a landmark, call it a breakthrough: There’s no disputing that the Food and Drug Administration’s approval a week ago of a purported new Alzheimer’s treatment called Aduhelm marks a significant change in the process of bringing new drugs to market.

But it’s a discouraging change. The FDA’s action points to a broken drug approval system. And the way Biogen, the Cambridge, Mass., company behind the drug, responded to the approval points to the immense flaws in America’s drug-pricing methods.

Here are the problems in a nutshell: Medical experts’ doubts about whether Aduhelm works at all should have stayed the FDA’s hand in issuing its approval. Despite the experts’ doubts, however, the FDA went ahead, effectively giving Biogen the green light to set the drug’s price at $56,000 a year.

That’s about twice as much as financial analysts expected, and a level that’s almost certain to limit patients’ access to the treatment while imposing a heavy financial burden on the public programs and private insurers who will be asked to pay for it.

The FDA took its action under its “accelerated approval” rules, which allow for approval of a drug before all conclusive evidence has been submitted. The agency said it would require Biogen to conduct another clinical trail to verify the drug’s benefit, and if that trial fails, it might seek to take the drug off the market.

The FDA’s move to resort to accelerated approval itself came under fire. “Accelerated Approval is not supposed to be the backup that you use when your clinical trial data are not good enough for regular approval,” tweeted Aaron Kesselheim of Harvard Medical School, who was a member of an FDA panel that rejected the drug.

Kesselheim has resigned from the panel, calling the FDA’s action “probably the worst drug approval decision in recent U.S. history” in his resignation letter to the agency. Two other members of the FDA panel have also resigned in the wake of the approval.

The agency’s announcement drove the company’s stock price nearly 40% higher the day after approval.

It’s not hard to understand the pressure on the FDA to approve Aduhelm. Alzheimer’s devastates not only its patients — 6.2 million in the U.S. alone — but imposes an unendurable emotional and financial burden on their households. The prospect is great that millions more will be swept up in this crisis in coming decades as the nation ages. There is no cure, no means of prevention, and the effect of the few remedies now on the market are inconclusive and modest at best.

This is not the first time that the promotion of a potential treatment for Alzheimer’s has resembled clutching at straws. California’s stem cell program, known formally as the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM), fell into the same trap in 2012, when its governing board approved $19.3 million in funding for an experimental treatment that was to be tested on mice.

The applicant was the very well connected firm StemCells Inc., which was supported in its quest by the Northern California real estate man Robert Klein II, who had drafted Proposition 71, the ballot measure that created CIRM, and served as the program’s first chairman. But the fundamental rationale for the approval was that the larder of potential treatments for Alzheimer’s was otherwise bare.

“Everybody says it’s a huge unmet need,” Leeza Gibbons, a former television personality placed on the CIRM board as an advocate for Alzheimer’s patients, said at a board meeting in July 2012. “This is a sixth-leading cause of death, the only one in the top 10 for which there is nothing, nothing, nothing, zilch.”

The company ended the research program in 2014, after spending $8.9 million of its grant and “without seeing a significant change in memory performance” among the test animals. The company returned $679,166 to CIRM after abandoning the project.

Aduhelm, which is known formally as aducanumab, is evidently effective at clearing the accumulation of beta amyloid protein from the brain. That’s considered promising because the accumulation of the protein is associated with Alzheimer’s.

But clinical trials of the drug didn’t show that it was effective in actually slowing the course of the disease. In March 2019, Biogen and its Japanese research partner, Eisai Co., halted those trials because they didn’t show a slowing of cognitive decline in the trial subjects. A few months later, however, the companies resurrected the drug, asserting that new analyses of the trial data showed that it was indeed effective.

Many Alzheimer’s experts, including a majority of members of an FDA advisory panel, remained unconvinced, however.

“The evidence that aducanumab ... has any benefits in persons with AD (Alzheimer’s disease) is terribly weak,” neurologist David Knopman of the Mayo Clinic, stated prior to a key panel meeting last Nov. 6. “Four years from now, it is very unlikely that any Alzheimer patient will genuinely be better off as a result of aducanumab — at best slightly less worse, but no better.” He resigned following the FDA’s approval.

The 11 expert panelists overwhelmingly opposed FDA approval of the drug, rejecting Biogen’s evidence in three key votes. Some questioned how the drug companies had conducted their analysis. There were also concerns that approving a treatment that proves to be ineffective would set back the search for Alzheimer therapies.

Biogen’s corporate interest in FDA approval for its new drug is obvious. The company, which recorded $4 billion in profit on $13.4 billion in revenue last year, is losing its grip on two of its leading drugs. Spinraza, a treatment for neuromuscular disorders, is facing competition from a new drug introduced by Roche, and Tecfidera, a multiple sclerosis drug, is subject to competition from generics reaching the market at lower prices than its brand name version.

Biogen Chief Executive Michel Vounatsos said the company’s decision to price the drug at an average of $56,000 a year was partially based on its “value proposition” — that is, its potential to reduce the financial burden of Alzheimer’s on society and health-care payers, which is estimated at $600 billion a year.

But the executives also acknowledged that the vast majority of the drug’s patients are older than 65 and therefore will be covered by Medicare, which is required to provide patients with FDA-approved drugs and has limited authority to negotiate prices.

If 1 million patients receive the treatment, the overall cost could exceed $50 billion. That might be cost-effective if Aduheim materially improved the outcomes for patients, but the clinical evidence for that result is questionable. Medicare patients pay about 20% of the cost of their drugs, with no cap, so some of the burden of Aduheim’s price will fall on them.

Questions about the price quickly rained on the party Biogen was throwing for itself for gaining rare approval for an Alzheimer’s drug.

“I know it’s months and months of hard work and congrats again on that,” Umer Raffat, an analyst for Evercore ISI, said during the post-approval conference call. But he added, “I do think there’s a disconnect between some of the words that you’ve shared in your press releases like ‘responsibility,’ ‘access,’ ‘health equity,’ versus the price point.”

Michael Hiltzik is a columnist for the Los Angeles Times.

