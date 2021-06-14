FDA's hasty approval of an unproven Alzheimer's drug is bad news, by Michael Hiltzik

The FDA’s move to resort to accelerated approval itself came under fire. “Accelerated Approval is not supposed to be the backup that you use when your clinical trial data are not good enough for regular approval,” tweeted Aaron Kesselheim of Harvard Medical School, who was a member of an FDA panel that rejected the drug.

Kesselheim has resigned from the panel, calling the FDA’s action “probably the worst drug approval decision in recent U.S. history” in his resignation letter to the agency. Two other members of the FDA panel have also resigned in the wake of the approval.

The agency’s announcement drove the company’s stock price nearly 40% higher the day after approval.

It’s not hard to understand the pressure on the FDA to approve Aduhelm. Alzheimer’s devastates not only its patients — 6.2 million in the U.S. alone — but imposes an unendurable emotional and financial burden on their households. The prospect is great that millions more will be swept up in this crisis in coming decades as the nation ages. There is no cure, no means of prevention, and the effect of the few remedies now on the market are inconclusive and modest at best.