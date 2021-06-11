Fauci emails show how our COVID experts and leaders failed us, by Tom Wrobleski

Fauci has been all over the lot on masks. He first said we didn’t need to wear them. Then he said we did. Then we were advised to wear two masks. But Fauci’s own email shows that masks were at best very limited in value.

The best thing you can say about Fauci is that his thinking about the virus appears to have evolved, from his take on masks to the possibility that the virus leaked from the Wuhan lab.

He also dithered on whether the United States would face a fourth wave of the virus.

I understand that COVID-19 was a new coronavirus. But coronaviruses themselves aren’t new. And viruses are Fauci’s expertise. It’s not wrong for us to demand better of him, particularly since Democrats and the media held him up as an almost Yoda-like figure of calm and wisdom.

And maybe the fact that COVID-19 burned through the world’s population to a degree unlike other coronaviruses should have been a hint that this was no ordinary virus.

Hindsight is 20-20 for non-professionals like me, but the experts should have had a clue.

The best we can say is that there appear to be no experts. And that’s OK. Just don’t shout at us to “follow the science” and “trust the experts” (looking at you, Gov. Andrew Cuomo).