Fauci emails show how our COVID experts and leaders failed us, by Tom Wrobleski
We’re going to need some new experts for our next pandemic.

A trove of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s emails are out there, and they don’t paint a pretty picture of the good doctor’s performance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The most damning shows that Fauci got an early warning that COVID-19 could possibly have been an engineered coronavirus.

Was that email proof that COVID-19 indeed escaped from a lab at the Wuhan Institute of Virology? No. But it should have led Fauci and other experts to at least publicly allow for the possibility that COVID-19 did not evolve out of nature.

Instead, the idea that the virus could have leaked from a research lab in Communist China was dismissed as a conspiracy theory authored by President Donald Trump. Fauci himself downplayed the notion.

Everybody’s backtracking on that now, including President Joe Biden, who has ordered U.S. spy agencies to look into Wuhan after canceling a State Department investigation of it started by Trump.

Good luck solving that cold case.

In another email, Fauci writes that store-bought masks don’t do much to keep people safe from viruses. He advised the person that he was writing to that they didn’t need to wear a mask because they were going to be in a low-risk environment.

Fauci has been all over the lot on masks. He first said we didn’t need to wear them. Then he said we did. Then we were advised to wear two masks. But Fauci’s own email shows that masks were at best very limited in value.

The best thing you can say about Fauci is that his thinking about the virus appears to have evolved, from his take on masks to the possibility that the virus leaked from the Wuhan lab.

He also dithered on whether the United States would face a fourth wave of the virus.

I understand that COVID-19 was a new coronavirus. But coronaviruses themselves aren’t new. And viruses are Fauci’s expertise. It’s not wrong for us to demand better of him, particularly since Democrats and the media held him up as an almost Yoda-like figure of calm and wisdom.

And maybe the fact that COVID-19 burned through the world’s population to a degree unlike other coronaviruses should have been a hint that this was no ordinary virus.

Hindsight is 20-20 for non-professionals like me, but the experts should have had a clue.

The best we can say is that there appear to be no experts. And that’s OK. Just don’t shout at us to “follow the science” and “trust the experts” (looking at you, Gov. Andrew Cuomo).

But Fauci is not alone. Lots of our experts and leaders let us down.

President Donald Trump shouldn’t have downplayed the plague in public while ringing alarm bells in his private talks with journalist Bob Woodward. He was dead wrong when he said that the virus would just disappear on its own.

But he was right to be suspicious of Wuhan.

The World Health Organization should have been much more skeptical when dealing with the Communist Chinese government in the early days of the pandemic.

It was the WHO that initially told the world that there was no human-to-human transmission of COVID-19, based on Communist assurances.

So we all breathed a sigh of relief. After all, we’d seen viruses and flus and communicable diseases pop up all over the world in recent years. They never got to anything near a critical stage.

But there was human-to-human transmission. And the WHO should have dug deeper when it came to China’s claims.

Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio told us New Yorkers that we were at low risk from COVID. Cuomo and de Blasio told us not to change our routines, not to avoid crowds, not to boycott shopping and eating in Chinatown.

They were wrong. And Cuomo was wrong to shunt COVID-positive patients into state nursing homes.

If you’re being honest, you’ll say that there’s plenty of blame to go around.

Let’s hope the experts and the pols do better next time. Lives literally depend on it.

Tom Wrobleski wrote this for the Staten Island Advance in New York.

