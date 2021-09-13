Fantastical rhetoric from Gavin Newsom and Kamala Harris in recall political theater

Despite Democrats’ many valiant policy efforts — from implementing paid family leave to the child tax credit — we’re still in real danger of building back a post-pandemic economy that’s as uneven and unfair as it always has been to people of color at the bottom of the income scale.

Not that most Californians believe Republicans, with their shortsighted, pull-yourself-up-by-the-bootstraps ideology, are better equipped to address these issues. After all, it wasn’t Newsom whom homeless people angrily chased out of Venice on Wednesday; it was one of his would-be replacements, conservative talk show host Larry Elder.

But assuming Newsom prevails in this week’s recall election, it remains to be seen what he can do for the many working class people — particularly Latino and Black people — who are struggling to make ends meet and, in some cases, are on the verge of eviction.

Longtime civil rights leader and labor activist Rev. James Lawson Jr. was sounding the alarm about this in a conversation we had way back in July, just a few days after the UCLA Labor Center was renamed in his honor.

He calls it “plantation capitalism.”