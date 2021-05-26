Ensure good jobs in offshore wind industry go to New Jersey unions, by William Sproule and John Del Sordi

There are a lot of reasons to be excited about the rapid development of offshore wind in New Jersey. As a renewable energy source, millions of homes and businesses will be powered sustainably. Furthermore, offshore wind opens more research possibilities and innovation at the state’s exceptional colleges, universities and businesses.

But as the leaders of New Jersey’s local unions, the benefit we are most excited about is the opportunity for our members to work and for our employer partners to expand their markets to be a part of this burgeoning industry.

Constructing, operating and maintaining an offshore wind farm is no small feat, and depending on the size of the project, one alone can create thousands of long-term employment opportunities over its lifetime. That number doesn’t even include the indirect jobs that result from the industry’s growing supply chain.

The work opportunities being made for union labor aren’t necessarily guaranteed, though. It’s up to the developers to recognize the tremendous value that our members bring to a wide range of industries and invite us to the table. In March, ours were among six local unions to sign a first-of-its-kind agreement with Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind to train and hire union labor to construct their wind farm, should their bid be selected.