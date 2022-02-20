 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Earn a college degree with promise, not debt, by Harvey Kesselman

We hear a lot today about the cost of college and student debt. Often lost in the headlines are the many ways students can reduce, and even totally eliminate, the cost of tuition and fees at New Jersey’s public colleges and universities.

The savings start in high school, where students can take dual-credit courses with participating New Jersey community and four-year colleges and universities. Stockton currently has 34 partner high schools where students can complete college courses at the substantially reduced cost of just $400, or free to eligible students. Through new Dual Path Partnerships with three area school districts, graduates of five high schools can enter Stockton having earned a full year of college credits.

Over the last few years Gov. Phil Murphy and the state Legislature have established new statewide programs to help low- and moderate-income families afford college. Stockton University has followed their lead.

The state’s New Jersey Community College Opportunity Grants (CCOG), and Garden State Guarantee (GSG), and programs like our own Stockton Promise make it possible for students with adjusted family incomes of $0 to $65,000 to attend one of the state’s two-year county colleges or four-year public state colleges and universities at no cost for tuition and fees.

For those who begin at a community college, Stockton’s Transfer Partnerships with 11 of the state’s community colleges allow students to seamlessly transition from the community college to Stockton, saving time and money.

All of these programs combine federal, state and institutional financial aid funds to streamline the process for students. By completing the FAFSA application, students could save tens of thousands of dollars and earn a college degree.

It is an unfortunate fact that South Jersey counties have among the lowest percentage of residents with college degrees in the state. But we can and should change that demographic. It is part of Stockton’s mission to help build communities and provide new opportunity.

The long-term financial benefits of a college degree are well-established and a lack of finances should never be a barrier to achieving those benefits. The programs I’ve mentioned are a phenomenal opportunity for New Jersey residents to build a future with promise, not debt.

More details on financial aid options are available from the NJ Higher Education Student Assistance Authority at hesaa.org or from Stockton at stockton.edu/finaid. If the cost of a college education is the only challenge keeping you from attending, now is the time to apply. Start your future today.

Harvey Kesselman, of Mays Landing, is president of Stockton University.

