Don’t let Murphy and legislators remove all abortion rules and limits, by Marie Tasy

New Jersey already has one of the most permissive laws in the nation when it comes to abortion, but the Reproductive Freedom Act slides us down into the dark abyss even further. Some of the few safety protections for women that have existed up until now will be eradicated by the act because it eliminates the rules and regulations promulgated by the N.J. Board of Medical Examiners.

These include eliminating the requirement that only physicians licensed to practice medicine and surgery can perform abortions. The act permits non-physicians to perform abortions and eliminates the safety protocol that required abortions to be performed in a licensed hospital after 14 weeks gestation. It will also invalidate the Conscience Clause for health care workers.

Currently, a disproportionate number of abortions in New Jersey are performed on women of color. This act will sadly increase the number of minority babies whose lives are ended in abortion and further place the lives of minority women in danger. The sponsors claim that they have introduced the bill to ensure that all New Jerseyans have access to abortion, but the act says residents, non-residents, minors and those who are incarcerated, regardless of where they are domiciled, can get an abortion, paid for by N.J. taxpayers. Sex traffickers and others who exploit and abuse minors will bring them to N.J. to get an abortion.