Disgraced Smollett has suffered enough without prison for staged hate crime, by LZ Granderson

Mary J. Blige has nine Grammys. Jennifer Hudson has two and an Oscar. Courtney Love is a rock legend, and Timbaland is one of the most successful producers in the history of recording.

And yet it was Jussie Smollett’s “Good Enough” that executives made the lead song on the soundtrack for the first season of “Empire” — instead of a track from any of those legends involved in the show. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard chart in 2015 and went on to receive a Grammy nomination. Meanwhile the TV show, which at one point pulled in more than 17 million viewers, earned a handful of Emmy nominations.

Smollett was a rising star. But today, he is a punchline.

“What the hell was he thinking?” Chris Rock asked the audience during the 2019 NAACP Image Awards, at which Smollett was a nominee. “From now on I ain’t never gonna say ‘Jussie.’ You’re a Jessie from now on. You don’t get the ‘u’ no more. That ‘u’ was respect. You don’t get no respect from me.”