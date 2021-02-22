Despite his second impeachment acquittal, Trump doesn't deserve a second term, by Clint Cooper

As for the former president, I harbor no illusions that he can remain quiet and hope that one day — probably not in his lifetime — unbiased historians will give him his due. However, whatever is fair that might one day be written about his presidential accomplishments also will include his actions between Election Day and the end of his term.

No, Trump being Trump, even without his Twitter voice he is likely to have plenty to say — about the state of the country, about President Joe Biden and about his pursuers. That’s his prerogative. The last two Republican presidents, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, chose to say little. The last two Democrats, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, chose to say a lot.

He still will draw crowds, though they’re not likely to be as raucous as when he was president. And in certain places, candidates still will desire his imprimatur, though I bet those places have narrowed since the events of Jan. 6.

Trump is a hard man to predict. We didn’t foresee him being much of a competitor in the 2016 Republican nomination process, couldn’t imagine him winning the nomination and saw no chance of him winning the White House. Then we thought he couldn’t possible govern unless he reined in his tongue and his temper. And we further couldn’t imagine him surviving everything Democrats threw at him in their blinding hatred.