DEP’s bad science would regulate much of NJ as a flood zone, by Ray Cantor

The PACT proposals are based on a flawed, non-peer reviewed Rutgers report, “New Jersey’s Rising Seas and Changing Coastal Storms: Report of the 2019 Science and Technical Advisory Panel,” which contained a table of sea level rise scenarios in the state through the year 2150. The DEP selected the chart’s predictions for the year 2100 — 80 years from now — assuming a sea level rise of 5.1 feet, which the report itself says has only a 17% chance of occurring.

In other words, DEP wants homeowners and businesses to comply with flood hazard regulations that assume this sea level rise is here today, not potentially 80 years in the future.

Together with a concurrent proposal to subject inland areas to 500-year flood levels, which is based on no science at all, these proposed regulations will turn nearly half the state into a regulatory flood zone.

Let’s look at the real-world impacts to these proposals.

Buildings in affected areas will have to be elevated an additional 5 feet. Many areas of the state, including barrier islands, bay communities, as well as urban areas such as Hoboken, Newark, Jersey City and Atlantic City, may become undevelopable. Even redevelopment may be made more difficult if not impossible.