Let this sink in.

The state Department of Environmental Protection is proposing new land-use standards based on an ultra-extreme projection of 5 feet of sea level rise by 2100, founded on one data point of an outdated Rutgers University study that the agency now admits is unlikely to occur.

This illogical approach begs three important questions for anyone who has an interest in New Jersey’s economy, tourism and cost-of-living:

What are the ramifications of such action?

Why is the DEP compelled to take such action?

And should it be the DEP alone that decides something that will have such an enormous impact on the state’s economy and way of life?

First, it should be stated that no legitimate scientist in the world – including those on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change – is making such extreme predictions of sea level rise in this century.

Through New Jersey’s land subsidence (sinking) and expected rising seas based on the latest science, it is reasonable to expect something closer to 2 feet of sea level rise over the next 80 years.

The good news is New Jersey can readily adapt to that. But with the egregious standards the DEP is trying to regulate, any building or redevelopment along our coast will range from much more difficult to literally impossible.

These proposed standards will ultimately lower property values and New Jersey property tax revenue. They will also prevent typical replenishment of beaches and dunes because these standards will not be able to be met.

Put simply, DEP’s proposed sea-level-rise standards are so extreme and wide-reaching it will take an area that has never flooded and regulate it as if it might flood someday based on a categorically improbable scenario.

That will result in higher flood insurance costs for more residents and businesses and prevent or add major costs to development due to denial of permits or increased elevations.

In setting these standards based on an unrealistic projection, the DEP is overlooking a very important nexus: That an improbable benchmark of 5 feet of sea level rise by 2021 may actually prevent residents and businesses from adapting to the more reasonable and forecastable 2-foot sea level rise over the same time span.

And when you set a standard that can’t be met, regulate to that standard, drive fear of that standard, don’t provide protections because of that standard, the result will be people and businesses retreating from the shore.

As to why DEP is going with this approach, it is unfortunately part and parcel of the Murphy administration’s efforts to set environmental standards beyond sound reason or logic, often using climate-fear ideology over science-based reality, and without attention paid to cost or feasibility as it relates to climate, adaptation and energy.

The state Energy Master Plan, after years, still has no cost estimates for New Jersey residents. Gov. Phil Murphy’s support of expediting clean energy standards by 2035 and mandating that 100% of new cars sold in New Jersey be electric vehicles by 2035 might look good on paper, but neither address the feasibility, reliability and sky-high costs that go with them.

With DEP’s proposed sea-level-rise standards expected in the late summer or early fall, it’s important that our policymakers take note and not conflate the reduction of carbon emissions in New Jersey with our adaptation to storms. The answer is not to stop using gas. The answer is to prepare for natural disasters.

We can and should prepare and plan for the slow creep of sea level rise, through the guidance in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ back-bay studies, seawalls and bulkheads and restoring our coastal marshes. And we can and should reduce CO2 emissions and diversify our energy portfolio.

However, extreme approaches — with unrealistic standards, arbitrary deadlines and no concern of costs to residents and businesses — will fail. Worse, they harm people who live in the Garden State.

NJBIA encourages residents and businesses to instead flood the email boxes of the DEP and our policymakers to strategize adaptable and attainable solutions rather than dramatize the questions.

Ray Cantor, of Hamilton Township, Mercer County, is the deputy chief government affairs officer of the New Jersey Business & Industry Association.