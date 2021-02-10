Democrats shred Biden's call for unity so they can spend $1.9 trillion, by Clint Cooper

Two weeks and two days into President Joe Biden’s term, Senate Democrats — to use the parlance of the late humorist Lewis Grizzard — tore out the president’s plea for unity and stomped that sucker flat. They pushed through a mechanism to pass with only Democrat votes a $1.9 trillion spending bill with some elements of coronavirus relief.
With the Senate divided 50-50 (50 Republicans, 48 Democrats and two independents who vote with Democrats), a majority vote for a final bill can be cast by Vice President Kamala Harris.
In fact, it was Harris who cast the deciding vote to pass the mechanism — the budget resolution — that will allow the simple majority vote instead of the usual 60-vote threshold when the final bill is readied.
That doesn’t mean there won’t be some semblance of give-and-take before the final vote, but it does mean Biden will get pretty much what he wants with the mammoth spending measure. The resolution doesn’t apply to other future bills, but it does say the president’s plea for unity fell on deaf ears among members of his own party.
But later, the president acted as if the nontraditional way in which the bill will be passed doesn’t bother him, labeling completing it quickly with no Republican support “an easy choice” rather than taking longer and compromising in some areas.
Senate Republicans had largely agreed with the spending in the bill for coronavirus measures but diverged from Democrats on, among other things, additional $1,400 stimulus checks for all Americans, no matter their income, and a $15 minimum wage, double the current amount.
Larry Summers, who held top economic posts in the Bill Clinton and Barack Obama Democratic administrations, worried about the spending too.
“Much of the policy discussion has not fully reckoned with the magnitude of what is being debated,” he wrote in a Washington Post op-ed. A $1.9 trillion stimulus package could prompt “inflationary pressures of a kind we have not seen in a generation, with consequences for the value of the dollar and financial stability.”
To get to the final budget resolution, Democrats had to submit to a number of Republican amendment proposals, highlighting their hypocrisy and lack of courage. For instance, Republican amendments passed with bipartisan majorities to oppose the blocking of the Keystone XL Pipeline, to oppose the banning of fracking, and to oppose stimulus checks for illegal immigrants.
But a final Democratic amendment wiped out those other amendments, with Harris breaking a 50-50 tie after the party-line vote. The Democrats hadn’t really meant what they said about the original amendments.
Since Biden promised $2,000 checks “out the door” to Georgians when campaigning for Democratic candidates during last month’s runoffs, he’s not willing to back off that amount in theory. But he’s already said that amount does include the $600 stimulus checks the then-Republican Senate passed in December.
In the end, Biden is likely to agree to target the next round of checks, as Republicans have been suggesting — whether to single individuals making more than $50,000 and couples making more than $100,000, or more or less, will be up for negotiation.
House leaders now will tailor a bill to match that in the Senate, and Democratic leaders say they hope a final measure can be enacted before mid-March.
In essence, the Democrats have ensured Biden’s honeymoon, at least with Republicans, was a short one. Deciding out of the gate that unity was unnecessary, that compromise was a dirty word and that healing was not important sets the tone for the Biden presidency. Only time will tell whether the president chose the right hill to die on.
Clint Cooper wrote this for the Chattanooga (Tenn.) Times/Free Press.