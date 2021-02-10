Democrats shred Biden's call for unity so they can spend $1.9 trillion, by Clint Cooper

Senate Republicans had largely agreed with the spending in the bill for coronavirus measures but diverged from Democrats on, among other things, additional $1,400 stimulus checks for all Americans, no matter their income, and a $15 minimum wage, double the current amount.

Larry Summers, who held top economic posts in the Bill Clinton and Barack Obama Democratic administrations, worried about the spending too.

“Much of the policy discussion has not fully reckoned with the magnitude of what is being debated,” he wrote in a Washington Post op-ed. A $1.9 trillion stimulus package could prompt “inflationary pressures of a kind we have not seen in a generation, with consequences for the value of the dollar and financial stability.”

To get to the final budget resolution, Democrats had to submit to a number of Republican amendment proposals, highlighting their hypocrisy and lack of courage. For instance, Republican amendments passed with bipartisan majorities to oppose the blocking of the Keystone XL Pipeline, to oppose the banning of fracking, and to oppose stimulus checks for illegal immigrants.

But a final Democratic amendment wiped out those other amendments, with Harris breaking a 50-50 tie after the party-line vote. The Democrats hadn’t really meant what they said about the original amendments.