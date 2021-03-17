Democrats join GOP in making budget 'death spiral' more likely, by Chris Reed

Remember, the great majority of Americans never lost their jobs during the pandemic recession. So why should people who make $75,000 (a middle-class income in most states) or less get a $1,400 cash payment and additional $1,400 payments for each dependent child? And why should couples who make $150,000 (an upper-class income in many states) or less each get $1,400 and additional multiples for their dependents? Why can’t this aid be means-tested?

Remember, state revenue didn’t take nearly the hit expected at the start of the pandemic. Overall, it was only down 1.6 percent, according to the National Association of State Budget Officers. While of course states had to pay for unexpected costs related to the pandemic public health emergency, the $300 billion already provided by the federal government should have covered their costs. Yet the “pandemic stimulus” includes $350 billion more for states, many of which will just roll these borrowed federal dollars into their rainy-day funds. Why can’t this aid be means-tested?

Republicans are right to howl about these massive giveaways. But they have no credibility after their massive tax cut 2017 giveaways — which Democrats were right to howl about at the time.