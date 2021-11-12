 Skip to main content
De Blasio mandate puts NYC at risk for no reason, by Tom Wrobleski
De Blasio mandate puts NYC at risk for no reason, by Tom Wrobleski

They finally came and collected my trash and recycling over the weekend.

I’d missed two trash pickups and one recycling pickup during this anti-vaccine mandate slowdown, or whatever it was. The garbage bins at the curb had been getting pretty full.

So I was glad to see those Sanitation Department trucks rolling again. But the delay was all so unnecessary.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has mandated that all city workers get vaccinated against COVID-19 or be sent home without pay.

This even though a healthy percentage of workers had already gotten vaccinated, and many others had gained natural immunity after having had the virus.

Were we still at a such a crisis point with COVID that we had to risk firehouses being short-staffed, fewer cops on the streets and having garbage pile up at the curb?

The mayor then reported that 91% of the city workforce were vaccinated. The threat of job losses had led to a surge of workers getting vaccinated.

So from City Hall’s perspective, the mandate worked. But did de Blasio actually make city residents safer from COVID or did he merely win a political point? And at what cost?

If the goal was to provide a level of safety from the virus among the city’s workforce, that aim was likely achieved long ago.

But de Blasio appears to want 100% compliance. So around 9,000 municipal workers have been sent home without pay so far.

If they eventually leave the city workforce rather than comply with the mandate, they’ll likely just be replaced by new workers who will have to get the vaccine as a requirement for municipal employment.

Which is something the mayor could have mandated anyway: Everybody taking a city civil service test from now on will have to present proof of vaccination. Simple.

Or he could have allowed unvaccinated workers to be tested weekly in order to keep their jobs. Thousands of unvaccinated workers who have applied for vaccine exemptions are getting weekly testing and staying on the job.

If the goal truly is to make sure that people aren’t sick and can’t pass along the virus, a weekly test can surely do that. Do people really have to lose their jobs?

But by insisting that every worker get vaccinated, de Blasio made it clear that this was more about control than science. Not what you’d expect from a guy who wore a Spockian blue “Star Trek” shirt recently. Where’s the logic?

Never mind the fact that there is no guarantee that the vaccine will keep you from getting COVID. There are many ongoing reports about breakthrough cases.

And because the vaccine is designed to prevent you have having a major bout with COVID, asymptomatic vaccinated people could easily spread the virus without knowing it. Conversely, an unvaccinated person is more of a threat to themselves than to anybody else.

So are we giving ourselves a false sense of security by making vaccine compliance the benchmark? And what’s the vaccine percentage finish line? We don’t hear much about herd immunity anymore.

And it’s not likely to end here. Booster shots could become mandatory, even though we’ve gotten conflicting messaging on boosters from the experts. Kids could be required to get the vaccine in order to attend public school.

If people want to get booster shots and have their kids vaccinated, that’s their choice.

But their choice shouldn’t be mandatory for everybody else. People certainly shouldn’t lose their jobs over a vaccine. The health situation doesn’t call for it.

Ninety-one percent of city workers are vaccinated. And the city’s seven-day positivity rate stood at 0.97% recently, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.

We are no longer in a COVID health emergency. We have to be wary, but draconian measures are no longer called for.

Call off the dogs.

Tom Wrobleski wrote this for theStaten Island Advance.

Columnists

