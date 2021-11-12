De Blasio mandate puts NYC at risk for no reason, by Tom Wrobleski

But de Blasio appears to want 100% compliance. So around 9,000 municipal workers have been sent home without pay so far.

If they eventually leave the city workforce rather than comply with the mandate, they’ll likely just be replaced by new workers who will have to get the vaccine as a requirement for municipal employment.

Which is something the mayor could have mandated anyway: Everybody taking a city civil service test from now on will have to present proof of vaccination. Simple.

Or he could have allowed unvaccinated workers to be tested weekly in order to keep their jobs. Thousands of unvaccinated workers who have applied for vaccine exemptions are getting weekly testing and staying on the job.

If the goal truly is to make sure that people aren’t sick and can’t pass along the virus, a weekly test can surely do that. Do people really have to lose their jobs?

But by insisting that every worker get vaccinated, de Blasio made it clear that this was more about control than science. Not what you’d expect from a guy who wore a Spockian blue “Star Trek” shirt recently. Where’s the logic?