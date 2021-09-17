COVID shows we failed to learn from 9/11 catastrophe, by Michael Berenbaum

We were determined to be resilient; death and destruction cannot have the last word. The city came back strong, with a sense of pride that it could go on, rebuild, reimagine, restore and renew.

We soon came to know the victims. They were the many faces of contemporary America, from titans of industry to parking attendants. We saw the faces Black and White, Hispanic and Asians, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Buddhists and atheists, citizens and foreigners from many different countries, documented immigrants and those who were undocumented. We heard their stories, came to know who they were, what they valued, whom they loved. We understood the preciousness, the uniqueness of each life lost.

We understood in the depth of our frightened souls the need for protection. We turned to the government and each other for security. Agencies were united, airport security was intensified. “If you see something, say something.” We were interdependent and had to work together. No one could do it alone.