COVID shows we failed to learn from 9/11 catastrophe, by Michael Berenbaum

Twenty year ago, in the aftermath of 9/11, I asked the question that Holocaust survivors asked themselves in the days after their liberation: “Why did I survive when others did not?” Over time survivors came to answer that question not by a statement about the past, but with what they did with their future.
The 20th anniversary of 9/11 is a time for reflection, for introspection.
The attacks were a catastrophe. They conferred neither an immediate sense of meaning nor purpose yet, as we confronted the charred remains of men, women and children and smoldering ashes of once mighty buildings.
We saw courage: first responders entered the World Trade towers and ran up the stairs to put out the flames, to escort to safety those who could get out. They did their jobs, they gave of themselves, and too many made the ultimate sacrifice in performing their perilous but vital jobs.
We witnessed resistance. Passengers on Flight 93 charged the cockpit and forced the plane down in Pennsylvania before it could attack the White House or the Capitol, the heart of American democracy.
We shared a sense of solidarity. New Yorkers came together, helping and encouraging one another. A city known for its toughness and competitiveness came together with a common purpose, defined by a common enemy, a shared loss and an uncommon dedication to the task ahead. For a moment, we were all New Yorkers. We were one, in grief and determination, in anguish and purpose.
We were determined to be resilient; death and destruction cannot have the last word. The city came back strong, with a sense of pride that it could go on, rebuild, reimagine, restore and renew.
We soon came to know the victims. They were the many faces of contemporary America, from titans of industry to parking attendants. We saw the faces Black and White, Hispanic and Asians, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Buddhists and atheists, citizens and foreigners from many different countries, documented immigrants and those who were undocumented. We heard their stories, came to know who they were, what they valued, whom they loved. We understood the preciousness, the uniqueness of each life lost.
We understood in the depth of our frightened souls the need for protection. We turned to the government and each other for security. Agencies were united, airport security was intensified. “If you see something, say something.” We were interdependent and had to work together. No one could do it alone.
Some, but surely not all, understood the need for tolerance. To his credit President George W. Bush visited a mosque within days to ensure that the world understood as did the American people at home that this was not a war with Islam but with those radical Islamicists who interpreted their religious tradition to proclaim war against the West and to legitimate the murder of innocent civilians.
And we turned to the world for help. Even the United States could not do it alone.
We felt the need for an active military response. We went into Afghanistan, somewhat later the Bush administration used it as an opportunity to attack Iraq, assuring us that they knew that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction. All too soon we became arrogant after we were humbled.
Looking back, I can’t help but think that we have failed the test of what to do with the future.
We can still witness courage; first responders have battled COVID, massive wildfires and hurricanes with the same courage displayed by the New York Fire Department. Medical personnel, nurses, doctors, administrators, ambulance drivers and cleaning staff have been remarkable throughout the pandemic.
But we have become polarized, turned against one another. Some have turned their back on the notion of the common good and embraced divisive tribalism. Some don’t see masks as an act of communal responsibility, offering mutual protection, or view vaccination as an act of patriotism.
We have become an intolerant society with increased, racial violence, intensified religious and ethnic violence.
We have been unable to come together to face a virus that has taken the lives of 200 times the number of Americans who were killed in 9/11.
Perhaps recalling the values that we demonstrated after 9/11 courage and compassion, determination and resilience, tolerance and solidarity, unity of purpose and a sense of interdependence can inspire us to do better.
Surely we must.
Michael Berenbaum, director of the Sigi Ziering Institute at American Jewish University, was the Ida E. King distinguished visiting professor of Holocaust studies in 1999-2000 at Stockton University.